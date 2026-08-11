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The Early 2027 Frozen Four Favorites

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Frank Zawrazky
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Updated Aug 11, 2026, 16:14

Elite recruiting classes, powerhouse blue lines, and returning champions collide as collegiate hockey’s heavyweights gear up for a high-stakes battle to claim the crown in Washington, D.C.

The 2026-27 NCAA Hockey Season is still weeks away but a quartet of programs stick out as early favorites to finish their campaigns at Capital One Arena. The tournament will take place April 8 & 10, 2027. Teams in this list are listed alphabetically and not ranked.

University of Denver

You'd be a fool to count out the defending NCAA Champions. Denver reloaded with a slew of talented freshmen while retaining key pieces from last year's title. 2026 4th Overall Pick Daxon Rudolph and Ryan Lin lead the eight person recruiting class, all of whom are NHL Draft selections.

Sophomores Clarke Caswell and Kyle Chyzowski will keep the offense humming along, plus Johnny Hicks remains between the pipes. Senior Sam Harris provides valuable leadership to the Pioneers and could be a captain candidate. If this team gels together, the championship could be staying a Mile High.

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Michigan State Spartan players celebrate after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesJan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Michigan State Spartan players celebrate after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Michigan State University

Defense wins championships, and Michigan State may have one of the best groups of blueliners in college hockey. 2026 first round freshmen Tommy Bleyl (Nashville, 31st Overall) and Chase Reid (Seattle, 6th Overall) add star power to the already strong back end. This includes 6 foot 6 sophomores Matt Lahey and Cole Ward. 

Almost a week after he was drafted in the first round by the Nashville Predators, Tommy Bleyl changed his commitment year to Michigan State from 2027 to 2026. What kind of impact can Bleyl make in his first year alongside Seattle Kraken first-round pick Chase Reid?
thehockeynews.comPredators' First–Round Pick Tommy Bleyl To Play At Michigan State Next SeasonAlmost a week after he was drafted in the first round by the Nashville Predators, Tommy Bleyl changed his commitment year to Michigan State from 2027 to 2026. What kind of impact can Bleyl make in his first year alongside Seattle Kraken first-round pick Chase Reid?

Following Melvin Strahl's transfer to Minnesota and Trey Augustine signing with the Red Wings, Michigan State re-upped at the goaltending position. San Jose selection Joshua Ravensbergen was the first goalie off the board at the 2025 NHL Draft, and takes his talents to Lansing. Quentin Sigurdson came over via the transfer portal from Northeastern, and Watertown's JJ Salajko aged out of the North American Hockey League.

Despite losing Augustine and Porter Martone to the professional ranks Michigan State could be an even deeper team than 2025-26. That's a scary thought for the rest of the NCAA.

PC Hockey beat Boston College David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORKPC Hockey beat Boston College David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Providence College&nbsp;

Providence College is a a not-so dark horse in the upcoming race. The Friars kept most of their 2025-26 roster that won the program's first outright Hockey East Regular Season Championship. Anaheim top prospect Roger McQueen sees great things for his former institution coming up.

NHL bound former Friars Trevor Connelly and Roger McQueen have high hopes for Providence this fall.
thehockeynews.comTrevor Connelly, Roger McQueen Project Progress For ProvidenceNHL bound former Friars Trevor Connelly and Roger McQueen have high hopes for Providence this fall.

"They're not losing a whole lot. That's for sure," McQueen said. "So they get a lot of their top guys back, especially with (John) Mustard and (Logan) Sawyer and their D-Core."

Chicago prospect John Mustard and Montreal Canadiens' pick Logan Sawyer helped lead Providence's forecheck. Mustard finished first on the Friars with 17 goals and 29 points while Sawyer secured second place through his 14 tallies and 28 points.

Freshmen J.J. Monteiro and Blake Zielinski will add an extra jolt to Providence's production while Jack Parsons retains his crease. The Friars will make some waves and could ride them all the way to D.C.

Quinnipiac University

Apr 8, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Quinnipiac defenseman Zach Metsa (23) holds the national champion trophy after beating Minnesota in the national championship game of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY SportsApr 8, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Quinnipiac defenseman Zach Metsa (23) holds the national champion trophy after beating Minnesota in the national championship game of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Wyttenbach returns for his sophomore season after being snubbed in the 2026 Hobey Baker voting. Wyttenbach was electric last year, racking up 58 points (24 goals + 58 assists) in 38 games, an NCAA best 1.53 points per game. This was is six better than Gavin McKenna and ten higher than Max Plante, the eventual Hobey Baker Winner. 

Quinnipiac also secured the services of Memorial Cup winning netminder Christian Kirsch , who has represented his native Switzerland at the past two World Junior Championships. During Kitchener's Memorial Cup run, Kirsch accrued a 27-10-3 record, 4 shutouts a .899 save percentage and a 2.42 goals allowed average. 

Seven elite recruits arrive in Hamden looking to bolster the Bobcats' roster and spark another run toward a national title.
thehockeynews.com2026 Freshmen Focus: QuinnipiacSeven elite recruits arrive in Hamden looking to bolster the Bobcats' roster and spark another run toward a national title.

Experienced transfers Rorke Applebee, Andrew Strathmann and Jack Stockfish arrived in Hamden. Additionally, Graham Sward departed the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals for college hockey.

The Bobcats have gone all in for this fall! Between, Wyttenbach, Kirsch, freshmen and transfers, Quinnipiac is my preseason 2027 National Championship pick.

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NCAA HockeyCollege HockeyQuinnipiac BobcatsProvidence Friars Michigan State SpartansDenver Pioneers
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