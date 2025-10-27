2025-26 Preview: Brown Univeristy

2024-25 Review:

The Brown Bears finished the 2024-25 season with a 14-15-3 record with a 9-11-2 record in ECAC play. In the ECAC Tournament, the Bears won the first round against Princeton, 3 games to 2, but were swept by Quinnipiac in the quarterfinal in 2 games. 2024-25 marked the first season since 2018-19 where the Bears won more than 10 games.

Key Departures:

The Bears will be without standout forward, Tyler Kopff for the 2025-26 season after he signed a deal with the Buffalo Sabres organization and is currently playing for the Rochester Americans of the AHL. Kopff scored 28 points in 32 games played for the Bears last season before deciding to move on. Starting goaltender from last year, Lawton Zacher, has transferred to Northeastern University. The 21 year-old goaltender transferred after playing two seasons for Brown, putting up a nice .917 save percentage last season in 28 games played.

Next Men Up:

Top scorer, Ryan St. Louis is returning to the Bears for the 2025-26 season. He tallied 11 goals and 18 assists for Brown last season in 23 games played. This will mark the 22 year-old's third season in a Bears sweater. The Bears have also added three transfer atheletes in the offseason looking to make a immediate impact for the bears. Golatender, Freddie Halyk from Denver, forward, Benjamin Poitras from Northeastern, and forward, Michael Salandra from Quinnipiac.

The Road Ahead:

The Brown Bears begin their 2025-26 campaign on Halloween when they travel to Air Force to battle in a doubleheader against the Falcons. They recently won an exhibition against the Czech Republic Select team, 2-0 on October 14th.

