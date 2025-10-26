2025-26 Season Preview: Western Michigan

2024-25 Review:

The Western Michigan Broncos are reigning NCAA Frozen Four and NCHC Tournament Champions. They had an overall record of 32-7-1 with a 19-4-1 record in NCHC play. They defeated the Denver Pioneers in the NCHC Championship 4-3 in a nailbiter double-overtime battle and defeated the Boston University Terriers, 6-2 in the National Championship game. 2024-25 marked their first ever NCHC Championship along with their first ever National Championship for the Broncos.

Key Departures:

The Broncos say goodbye to top scorers Alex Bump and Tim Washe. Bump played two seasons for the Broncos, scoring 47 points in 42 games last season. Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022, Bump currently plays for their AHL affiliate, Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Washe played in five seasons for the Broncos, and in his final year, he captained the team to a national championship victory. He tallied 38 points in 42 games last season and now plays for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Next Men Up:

Western Michigan bolstered their lineup this offseason with some significant transfers. Forwards, Tyler MacKenzie from the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, defenseman, Theo Wallberg from Ohio State, forward, William Whitelaw from Michigan, and forward, Zaccharya Wisdom from Colorado College help pack a fresh punch to the lineup. MacKenzie played four seasons for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers before joining the Silvertips for 2024-25, scoring 78 points in 67 regular season games as an alternate captain. All of these players will look to make an immediate impact on the Broncos roster.

The Road Ahead:

Western Michigan wasted no time getting tested early this season, after splitting a series this past weekend against # 3 Michigan, which handed the Wolverines their first loss off the season. The road to another championship does not get easier, as the Broncos begin NCHC play soon with some fierce competition within the conference. The Broncos are now 4-2 and next travel to St. Cloud State for a doubleheader on October 31st and November 1st.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Related

2025-26 Preview: St. Cloud State

Can the Huskies overcome a key goaltender departure? Discover their revamped roster, promising newcomers, and potential to surprise in the NCHC.