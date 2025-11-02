2025-26 Preview: Harvard

2024-25 Review:

The Harvard Crimson finished the 2024-25 season with a 13-17-3 record including a 9-10-3 record in ECAC play. They defeated Rensselaer in the first round of the ECAC Tournament, however, they lost the quarterfinal series to Clarkson, 2 games to 1.

Key Departures:

After playing for four seasons for the Crimson, defenseman, Ian Moore, has moved on to play for the Anaheim Ducks. The 67th overall pick in the 2020 draft posted 14 points in 32 games last season for Harvard. The Crimson also will be without finnish goaltender, Aku Koskenvuo who signed a contract in the offseason to play in the Vancouver Canucks organization. Last year, in 20 games played, Koskenvuo put up a .902 save percentage and a 2.81 goals against average.

Next Men Up:

The Crimson are bringing in some talent to replace lost players from the offseason, including two 2025 NHL Draft picks in forwards, Aidan Lane, and Richard Gallant. Lane, who was selected by the Calgary Flames 176th overall, joins the Crimson from the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL where he tallied 13 points in 13 regular season games last year. Gallant was selected 210th overall by the San Jose Sharks and comes from the US National Development Program, where he put up 22 points in 27 games last season. In addition, the Crimson picked up finnish forward, Heikki Ruohonen from the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, where he scored 39 points in 49 games last season.

The Road Ahead:

The Harvard Crimson are currently 0-0-1 after opening up the season on Halloween with a tie against #9 Connecticut. They next will face Stonehill for their home opener on November 4th, followed by Cornell on November 7th.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Related

2025-26 Preview: Dartmouth

Key departures loom, but Dartmouth eyes ECAC glory with returning stars and fresh talent ready to get the 2025-26 season started.