2025-26 Preview: Omaha

2024-25 Review:

The Omaha Mavericks faced a regression last season, finishing with a record of 18-17-1, where their season ended with a quarterfinal series sweep in the NCHC Tournament by North Dakota, 2-0. The year before, they finished 23-13-4, and made it to the NCHC Tournament finals, along with securing a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Key Departures:

The Mavericks will be without leading scorer, Sam Strange, after he graduated this past year. Strange, who is currently signed with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, led the Mavericks in goals (16) and assists (18) last season. The 24 year-old right-winger had a breakout season in 2024-25 after transferring to Omaha from Wisconsin, where he played four seasons prior. The Mavericks will also be without forward, Tanner Ludtke (transferred to Minnesota), who missed most of 2024-25 due to injury after scoring 28 points in 40 games in the 2023-24 campaign. Ludtke was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Mammoth) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Next Men Up:

Omaha is brining in some strong recruits, starting with 21 year-old forward, Marcus Nguyen from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. Nguyen was second on the team with points with 65 in 68 games played. He is described as a small but powerful two-way forward who uses his speed and energy to battle defenders for loose pucks, along with a clear ability to find the back of the net. The Mavericks also are bringing in 18 year-old forward Jérémy Loranger from the BCHL's Sherwood Park Crusaders. He was drafted in the 7th round by the Columbus Blue Jackets, after turning some heads last season, where he posted a whopping 105 points in 54 games for the Crusaders.

The Road Ahead:

This Mavericks team added some significant talent during the offseason through transfers from the CHL and other NCAA institutions. If this team is able to click right off the bat, I can see them improving upoin making a nice run in the NCHC this season, along with further growth next season as well. The Mavericks are currently 1-1 and next faceoff against #13 University of Massachusetts in a two game series, starting tonight, October 24th.

