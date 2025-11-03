2025-26 Preview: Princeton

2024-25 Review:

The Princeton Tigers finished their 2024-25 season with a 10-16-4 record including a 7-12-3 record in ECAC play. They were defeated in the first round of the ECAC Tournament by Brown, 3-2.

Key Departures:

The Tigers will be without their 2024-25 captain and four-year defenseman Noah De la Durantaye due to graduation and him signing with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. Last season, he tallied 10 points in 29 games played for the Tigers. Four-year goaltender, Ethan Pearson, also has graduated from Princeton, and has signed a contract to play for the ECHL's Maine Mariners. Last season, Pearson played in 17 games, and posted a .913 save percentage and 2.33 goals against average.

Next Men Up:

The Princeton Tigers only lost four players last season to graduation, so their recruitment was on the smaller side as well, only picking up four freshman, including 20 year-old forward, Seamus Latta, and 19 year-old defenseman, Chris Reiniger. Latta joins the team from the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, where he tallied 31 points in 44 regular season games last year. Reiniger played two seasons for the USHL's Chicago Steel, scoring 22 points in 61 games last year. Last year's top scorer for the Tigers in making his return to the team in 22 year-old Brendan Gorman. In his third season in a Princeton sweater, he tallied 26 points in 30 games, a career high for the forward.

The Road Ahead:

The Princeton Tigers are off to a 2-0 start this season after sweeping Alaska-Fairbanks in their opening series this past weekend. They open ECAC play this upcoming weekend in a back-to-back roadtrip on November 7th against Brown and November 8th against Yale.

