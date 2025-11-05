2025-26 Preview: Quinnipiac

2024-25 Review:

The Quinnipiac Bobcats finished their 2024-25 season with a 24-12-2 record including an ECAC-best 16-5-1 record in conference play. In the ECAC Tournament, the Bobcats won their quarterfinal series against Brown, 2-0, but lost their semi-final game in an overtime heartbreaker, 3-2. In the NCAA Tournament, they were defeated in the first round by Connecticut, 4-1.

Key Departures:

The Bobcats will be without their captain from last season, Travis Treloar. The 24 year-old Swedish native, is heading back to Sweden to play for Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan. Last year, for the Bobcats, Treloar tallied 36 points in 38 games played. Alternate captain, Cooper Moore, has graduated and signed with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Last season, the defenseman put up 13 assists in 37 games played, and was a +10 in +/-.

Next Men Up:

The Bobcat's top two scorers from 2024-25 are returning in forwards, Jeremy Wilmer and Mason Marcellus. Wilmer is currently in his second year in a Bobcat's sweater, and put up 41 points in 38 games played last season. Marcellus enters his third season, and scored 38 points in 38 games. Both players are also currently named alternate captains for the 2025-26 Quinnipiac team. The Bobcats also added two 2025 NHL Draft picks in forwards, Matthew Lansing and Ethan Wyttenbach. Lansing Was selected by the Vancouver Canucks and joins the Bobcats from the Fargo Force of the USHL. Wyttenbach was selected by the Calgary Flames, and comes to the team from the Sioux Falls Stampede from the USHL. Between the returning veterans and fresh talent. Quinnipiac looks to make another run at the ECAC Championship and possibly a shot at a National Championship, which they last won in the 2022-23 season.

The Road Ahead:

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are currently ranked # in this week's USCHO.com poll with a 5-2-1 record. They next will take on Alaska tonight, November 4th, at home before playing in a back-to-back away series on November 7th and 8th vs Yale and Brown respectively.

