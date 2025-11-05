2025-26 Preview: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

2024-25 Review:

The RPI Engineers finished their 2024-25 season with a 12-21-2 record including a 7-15-0 record in ECAC play. They lost the first round of the ECAC Tournament to Harvard, 5-2.

Key Departures:

The Engineers lost a total of 19 players this offseason for reasons varying from graduation, transfers, and signing pro contracts. Leading the way is RPI's top scorer from the 2024-25 season in defenseman Will Gilson, who transferred to Quinnipiac. Gilson led the Engineers with 24 points in 35 games last season. RPI also lost three goaltenders this offseason including their starter, Noah Giesbrecht. The 26 year-old goaltender played just one season for RPI after transferring from Ferris State University the season before. Giesbrecht had a tough season, going 11-19 in 30 games played.

Next Men Up:

The RPI Engineers added 19 recruits this offseason to totally revamp the roster from last year. They are led by incoming transfer from Connecticut, Filip Sitar. The 20 year-old Slovenian played 31 games for Connecticut last season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. So far this season, he has stood out by tallying 5 points in 8 games for the Engineers. The Engineers also brought in Nathan Krawchuk to be the top man in the crease this season. The 20 year-old goaltender played three seasons in the OHL for the Sudbury Wolves, posting a .901 save percentage last season in 47 games played.

The Road Ahead:

The RPI Engineers are currently 1-7 this season with their lone win coming against Union on Halloween. They next will host a back-to-back games on November 7th and 8th against St. Lawrence and Clarkson respectively.

