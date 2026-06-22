2026 Freshman Focus: Arizona State University

I am incredibly excited to see what Woo does this year. He set Medicine Hat's single season franchise record for points by a defenseman 86 (29 goals + 57 assists) in a remarkable 56 game stretch in 2025-26 and served as an alternate captain. Those record setting numbers were second across WHL blueliners in both goals and points. Woo is ranked 179th on NHL Central Scouting's List of North American Skaters. 2025-26 may have just been the beginning for Woo.

