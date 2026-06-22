2026 Freshman Focus: Arizona State University
A flash of new faces comprised of experienced leaders and top prospects take their talents to Tempe
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Arizona State had a lot of roster turnover this off-season, seeing 11 players depart via the Transfer Portal. The Sun Devils replenished some of ranks through these five impressive freshmen while adding new Assistant Coach Jimmy Mullin. Fans will see all of them in action on a larger stage this December at the 2026 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.
Michael Barron: Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
Barron was the USHL's premier puck distributor last season. In 62 games, the Dubuque alternate captain recorded a league best 50 assists. The Canton, MI, native spent parts of four campaigns with the Fighting Saints while using his smaller frame to slither past forecheckers. If Arizona State is looking for someone to jumpstart their offense, Barron may be the guy
Nathan Behm: Forward, Kamloops Blazers (WHL) Chicago Blackhawks 2025 3rd Round, 66th Overall
Behm had an excellent 2025-26 season following his selection by the Chicago Blackhawks. In his D+1 year, Behm put up a team second 48 assists and 86 points while scoring a third place 38 goals. This performance was no doubt bolstered by his 6 foot 2 inch 207 pound frame. He should have a smooth transition to the NCHC
Landon Hafele: Forward, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Arizona State wasn't the only one to have their eye on Hafele. NHL Central Scouting ranked Hafele 64th among North American Skaters. He is a steady 200 foot offensive producer while suiting up on both sides of special teams. A key piece of Hafele's game is the blending of his speed and physicality to make plays. Hafele may get top six opportunities right away.
Teddy Merrill: Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
This Scottsdale native is headed back to his home state! Dubuque's Captain multiplied his production almost threefold while retaining his physical presence. From 2025 to 2026, Merrill improved from 21 points (5 goals + 16 assists) to 60 points (30 goals + 30 assists). Having watched his leadership from the broadcast booth, it wouldn't surprise me if Merrill wore the "C" again at Arizona State.
Lukas Sawchyn: Forward, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
Sawchyn's shifty hands tell the tale of his game. Through excellent stickhandling, Sawchyn led Edmonton with 61 assists, 81 points and a plus 34 rating through 68 games. He accomplished these feats on both the perimeter and the middle of the ice. The 151st ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting will more than likely find a professional pipeline while making himself at home in Tempe.
Jack Willson: Defenseman, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Willson knows what it takes to win. A 2024 Clark Cup Champion, Willson is the fourth player out of his five freshmen classmates to have worn a letter in junior hockey. He took a huge step forward this past season, playing almost exclusively on the top paring and quarterbacking power plays on a nightly basis. The increased responsibility gave Willson a USHL sixth 21 power play assists. Sun Devil special teams could grow in their success with Willson helping to run the show.
Jonas Woo: Defenseman, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
I am incredibly excited to see what Woo does this year. He set Medicine Hat's single season franchise record for points by a defenseman 86 (29 goals + 57 assists) in a remarkable 56 game stretch in 2025-26 and served as an alternate captain. Those record setting numbers were second across WHL blueliners in both goals and points. Woo is ranked 179th on NHL Central Scouting's List of North American Skaters. 2025-26 may have just been the beginning for Woo.