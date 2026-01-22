2026 NHL Draft: Landon Hafele's Versatility Developed In Journey From U.S. NTDP To Green Bay

This season is a soft reset for NHL draft prospect Landon Hafele.
After two years at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, he joined the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers for his 18-year-old season before he heads off to Arizona State next season.
His arrival in Green Bay has given his game new life. Not only is he one of the most impressive prospects in the USHL, but he's gotten far more opportunities to show the traits that will make him enticing to NHL scouts.
At the NTDP, Hafele was often relegated to the third and fourth line. It's tough to be one of the youngest members of that team unless they're a borderline generational talent or a special high-end player.
That's exactly why his fresh start in Green Bay has been so important for Hafele. He's been playing top-line minutes, getting a chance to showcase the full array of his skill set. Hafele has been able to put his skill and playmaking on display while showing off the excellent habits that he developed while playing in the bottom six with the NTDP over the last two years.
"I think a lot of guys learned that later in their careers," Hafele told The Hockey News. "I'm fortunate enough to learn that at a young age. Now I have those tools and that skill set in my bag, to be able to play a role-playing role and to know, help my team win at any line."
That kind of versatility and acceptance of his role, whether at the top or bottom of the lineup, will get him plenty of credit in interviews. Hafele holds no ill will toward the NTDP for his diminished role while with the team, he's grateful for his time with the national squad and the learning experiences that he went through with them.
The Chipotle All-American Game was a chance for Hafele to visit his old stomping grounds. Green Bay has played the NTDP a few times this year already, and Hafele enjoys it every time. It's a chance to reflect on his time in the Team USA jersey.
"It's really fun to come back, see all the familiar faces, not only on the team but in the building, you know, from the people upstairs in the office to down in the gym," Hafele said at the All-American Game.
"So it's awesome to kind of come back and see all those guys," Hafele said. "They're a huge part of my career with my two years here. So I'm really grateful."
The growth in Hafele's game has been impressive. He's a defensively responsible player who understands how to put himself in position to win puck battles and keep attackers out of the middle of the ice. His forechecking is a combination of getting in on defenders with his speed and engaging physically before they even get to the goal line. Hafele is happy to establish body position and outwork opposing players both in open ice or along the wall.
Those skills were developed when playing with the NTDP, playing hard minutes without getting much offensive opportunity. Hafele had to find a way to stand out and make an impact when there wasn't much of a chance to generate a ton of offense with the team's best players.
Now with the Gamblers, Hafele is being given the opportunity to be one of the go-to offensive producers. He's regularly playing top-line minutes with the chance to play both on the power play and penalty kill. Hafele is being viewed as one of the key pieces for one of the best teams in the USHL.
"I have the opportunity to play in a higher role, a top-six role. You know, I've got the confidence to do so, and my coaches have the confidence in me to do that," Hafele said.
Hafele has been one of the most impressive draft-eligible players from the USHL. He's currently playing at about a point-per-game pace, the highest scoring rate among draft eligibles with at least 20 games played in the league. He's shown the ability to flash some really high-end puckhandling as well.
One of the biggest strengths in his game is his ability to use his speed and physicality to pressure, generate a turnover and instantly look to make a play to the middle of the ice from down low or along the wall. Hafele is always looking to get his teammates involved after he does the dirty work to get the puck back.
Hafele's game is all about being versatile. Whether it's playing on the wing or at center, playing a hard-nosed game or playing in open ice with speed and skill, or just adjusting to playing with any kind of teammate.
"It's been really great the last three years, to kind of learn the best of both worlds. I know that moving on from now, I'll be able to do anything within the lineup, you know, first line through fourth line," explained Hafele.
Hafele is committed to play at Arizona State next season where he will look to help infuse a bit of speed and tenacity into a lineup that has recruited some really impressive skill players over the last few years. Hafele is the kind of player that could help accentuate those players by being the nose-to-the-grind player alongside them.
Whether he's up the middle, on the wing, playing top six or bottom six, Hafele is going to be capable of making an instant impact at the NCAA level. Those are the expectations he places on himself every time he steps on the ice.
When you have a player like that on your team, it's hard not to give them every opportunity they deserve. Come draft day, Hafele could be the kind of player that a team falls in love with throughout the interview process or while watching his tape. He’s always going to do what’s asked and he will do it with pace.
"It's just what I do, work hard and play any role I'm asked to."
