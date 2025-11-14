Five Most Impactful Seniors So Far

Seniors on a Division I hockey program are often leaders. That is absolutely the case for these five players, who are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Chase DeFoe, Forward, University of Alaska-Fairbanks

They say character starts in the home. For Chase Dafoe, whose father Byron is a longtime NHL goaltender, he has 10 years of professional hockey knowledge in his blood while at the collegiate level. An alternate captain as a junior, Dafoe now leads the Nanooks in his senior year as captain. His guidance on and off the ice has not only enabled him to captain the Nanooks but also earned him a letter with two different BCHL teams. Dafoe doesn’t play a flashy game. He is intense, physical, and in your face while driving hard to the dirty areas. Being number seven in the NCAA with 123 faceoff wins is just a cherry on top.

TJ Hughes: Forward, University of Michigan

Captain of the University of Michigan, TJ Hughes, is ready to continue rolling. Hughes is a pure point producer for the Wolverines. In his first freshman through junior seasons, he has finished top five on his team in goals scored, ahead of names like Gavin Brindley, Frank Nazar, and Luke Hughes. He has great speed and an incredible shot that makes him lethal to defensemen. Hughes knows what it takes to lead, being a part of two Frozen Four runs in his three seasons at Michigan and being an integral piece to the Brooks Bandits' 2022 AJHL Championship. Whatever professional team signs him after graduation will be extremely lucky.

Owen Murray: Defenseman, University of Massachusetts

A proven leader, Owen Murray is one of two captains for the University of Massachusetts. Murray is a versatile blueliner who makes an impact in all three zones. He has an active stick that allows him to break up rushes while also kickstarting them with his offensive minded play. Murray knows what it takes to win, helping the Portage Terriers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League win the 2019 Turnbull Cup in his first season of junior hockey. He does whatever it takes to help his team succeed, leading the Minutemen with 49 blocked shots last season. Having seen him progress on and off the ice since his time with the Green Bay Gamblers, his impact is invaluable.

Stiven Sardarian: Forward, Michigan Tech University

Stiven Sardarian is the lifeblood of Michigan Tech hockey. The senior forward injects life onto the ice in whatever way he can. Last year led the Huskies with 24 assists and 35 points while finishing second, notching 11 goals and 52 penalty minutes, all through 35 games. To say that Michigan Tech’s success is intertwined with Sardarian is not an understatement at all. Sardarian’s 6’2” 187 pound frame galvanizes the Huskies when they need it. Judging by their current 7-3 record (4-0 in CCHA) at the time of publication, Sardarian is picking up where he left off last season.

Charlie Stramel: Forward, Michigan State University

It’s not often that you get a first round NHL draft pick transferring into your institution. For Michigan State University, that’s exactly what they received in Charlie Stramel, selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2023. After arriving from the University of Wisconsin in 2024-25, Stramel more than tripled his point production from the year prior, increasing from 8 points to 27. These numbers should blossom further this season with the addition of high-powered freshmen, including Ryker Lee and Porter Martone, to the Spartans' lineup. Stramel will no doubt take the two fellow first rounders under his wing, helping mold the next generation while serving as an assistant captain.

Honorable Mentions: Chase Clark, Reilly Funk, Ben Strinden