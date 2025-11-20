NCAA Player Spotlight: Charlie Cerrato

Charlie Cerrato is a 20 year-old sophomore forward for the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was born in Fallston, MD. Cerrato is know for his supportive role as a two-way center, who can set up excellent scoring opportunities frequently, paving the way and making him a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. His path to State College was paved through playing for Honeybaked in 2020 before moving onto the U.S. National Development Team from 2021-2023. He moved on to play a season with the Youngstown Phantoms until 2024, when he elected to play at Penn State.

2025-26 Stats - 14 games played, 4 goals, 16 assists, 20 points, 20 penalty minutes, +1 +/- (currently 3rd in total points in the NCAA)

The Carolina Hurricanes drafted Cerrato in the second round of 2025 NHL Draft. (49th overall) He participated in the Hurricanes Development Camp this past July.

Cerrato has represented the USA in the World Junior A Challenge during the 2023-24 season, and tallied 1 assist in six games played.

Cerrato has also been selected to represent the USA, along with other American NCAA student athletes, in the Spengler Cup, later this year in Davos.

