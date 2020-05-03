Franchise Leaders: The all-time playoff point leader for all 31 NHL teams

Nobody had more playoff points for the same franchise than Wayne Gretzky had in Edmonton. Here's the career playoff leader for every NHL team, plus the all-time top five and active leader.

A quick refresher: Wayne Gretzky lapped the field with 382 career NHL playoff points. His old Oilers buddy Mark Messier sits second all-time with 295 playoff points, and only three other players in league history – former Oilers Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson and roaming Penguin Jaromir Jagr – crested 200.

But let’s get back to Gretzky. He did most of his post-season production with Edmonton in the 1980s, and nobody has more playoff points for the same franchise than Gretzky’s 252 with the Oilers. But his work wasn’t done – Gretzky is also the only player to lead two different franchises in playoff points, with 94 for Los Angeles. (Messier, it should be noted, is the only player to rank second in playoff scoring for two different franchises, Edmonton and the New York Rangers.)

Here’s a look at the playoff point leader for all 31 NHL franchises, plus each team’s all-time top five as well as the active leader.

(Also: NHL franchise all-time goal leaders, all-time point leaders and all-time goalie win leaders.)

1. Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers: 252 points

Only three players have ever recorded 200-plus playoff points for the same franchise – and they all starred for the Oilers in the ’80s. Nobody has more playoff goals for the same franchise than Kurri’s 92 with Edmonton. Active leader Leon Draisaitl ranks 36th on the Oilers’ all-time list, while Connor McDavid (nine playoff points) sits outside the top 50. McDavid trails Grant Fuhr (as well as Dave Semenko and Marty McSorley) by three points, as the Oilers goalie collected 12 assists in 111 playoff games with Edmonton.

Rest of top five: Mark Messier (215), Jari Kurri (202), Glenn Anderson (183), Paul Coffey (103)

Active leader: Leon Draisaitl (16)

2. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche: 188 points

In the non-Oilers category, nobody has more playoff points for the same franchise than Sakic’s total of 188 for Colorado (177 points in 160 playoff games) and Quebec (11 points in 12 playoff games). Nathan MacKinnon ranks 18th on the Avs’ all-time list.

Rest of top five: Peter Forsberg (159), Peter Stastny (81), Milan Hejduk (76), Sandis Ozolinsh (65)

Active leader: Nathan MacKinnon (29)

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: 186 points

Crosby will likely surpass Sakic on this all-time ranking during Pittsburgh’s next playoff series – whenever that is – and it’s plausible that he could one day catch Gretzky, which is an incredible possibility to even consider. Lemieux’s 44-point playoff in 1991 is the second-highest in NHL history. Ron Francis ranks sixth on the Penguins’ list with 100 playoff points, with Kris Letang seventh (80).

Rest of top five: Mario Lemieux (172), Evgeni Malkin (168), Jaromir Jagr (147), Kevin Stevens (106)

Active leader: Sidney Crosby (186)

4. Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings: 185 points

It’s kind of crazy to see Gordie Howe in fourth place on the Wings’ list, but it’s also a credit to the three players ahead of him. Pavel Datsyuk (113) and Alex Delvecchio (104) also had 100-plus playoff points with Detroit. Valterri Filppula, in 16th place with 57 playoff points, is the only active Wings player in team’s top 50.

Rest of top five: Nicklas Lidstrom (183), Sergei Fedorov (163), Gordie Howe (158), Henrik Zetterberg (120)

Active leader: Valtteri Filppula (57)

5. Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens: 176 points

The Canadiens have won 24 Stanley Cups and they’ve got the scoring power to prove it. Montreal is the only franchise to boast eight players with 100-plus playoff points, with Yvan Cournoyer (127), Maurice Richard (126) and Bernie Geoffrion (115) behind the top five. Seven Habs players have scored 50-plus playoff goals, and Henri Richard was on the cusp with 49. Active leader Brendan Gallagher is tied for 74th on Montreal’s all-time list.

Rest of top five: Jacques Lemaire (139), Larry Robinson (134), Guy Lafleur (133), Henri Richard (129)

Active leader: Brendan Gallagher (21)

6. Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders: 170 points

Trottier, Denis Potvin and Mike Bossy are bunched together at the top, as it should be. Active leader Josh Bailey is tied for 30th on the Isles’ list

Rest of top five: Denis Potvin (164), Mike Bossy (160), Clark Gillies (93), Bob Bourne (92)

Active leader: Josh Bailey (17)

7. Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins: 161 points

Bourque is the first of only three defensemen to lead their respective franchise in playoff scoring. Bobby Orr (97 playoff points) sits seventh on the Bruins’ all-time list and Brad Marchand (83) has snuck into the top 10.

Rest of top five: Patrice Bergeron (103), David Krejci (103), Phil Esposito (102), Johnny Bucyk (100), Rick Middleton (100)

Active leader: Patrice Bergeron (103)

8. Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawks: 150 points

If the Blackhawks can return to contention in the next couple years, the door is open for Patrick Kane and perhaps even sixth-place Jonathan Toews (110 playoff points) to eventually overtake Mikita. Duncan Keith (81) ranks seventh among Chicago’s all-time playoff scorers.

Rest of top five: Denis Savard (145), Bobby Hull (129), Patrick Kane (123), Steve Larmer (111)

Active leader: Patrick Kane (123)

9. Mike Modano, Dallas Stars: 145 points

The highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history – regular season and playoffs – has a 62-point lead in Stars post-season scoring, the widest margin among the league’s 31 teams. Jamie Benn is tied for 21st on Dallas’ list.

Rest of top five: Brian Bellows (83), Neal Broten (79), Bobby Smith (76), Sergei Zubov (72)

Active leader: Jamie Benn (30)

10. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 126 points

Ovechkin and longtime center Nicklas Backstrom are the only two Capitals players to reach 100 playoff points. It’s possible that Ovechkin’s secondary center, Evgeny Kuznetsov, could one day join them. He’s sixth on the Caps’ all-time list with 57 playoff points.

Rest of top five: Nicklas Backstrom (106), Dale Hunter (72), John Carlson (60), Mike Ridley (60)

Active leader: Alex Ovechkin (126)

11. Patrik Elias, New Jersey Devils: 125 points

Like Modano, Elias is well ahead of the runner-up – he’s 50 points up on Die Hard namesake John MacLean. Brian Rafalski had 60 post-season points with New Jersey to give the Devils three defensemen among their top six playoff scorers.

Rest of top five: John MacLean (75), Scott Gomez (65), Scott Niedermayer (64), Scott Stevens (62)

Active leader: Travis Zajac (28)

12. Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks: 120 points

Only four active players (Crosby, Malkin, Ovechkin, Kane) have more playoff points than Getzlaf. He’s more of a playmaker but also leads the Ducks in playoff goals with 37, narrowly ahead of Corey Perry (36) and Teemu Selanne (35). Francois Beauchemin is a bit of a surprise at No. 5 on the franchise list as the Ducks’ highest-scoring playoff defenseman. He beat out sixth-place Scott Niedermayer (34 playoff points), seventh-place Cam Fowler (33) and eighth-place Chris Pronger (30). Paul Kariya, if you’re wondering, ranks ninth on the franchise list (29).

Rest of top five: Corey Perry (89), Teemu Selanne (69), Jakob Silfverberg (41), Francois Beauchemin (39)

Active leader: Ryan Getzlaf (120)

13. Patrick Marleau, San Jose Sharks: 120 points

Marleau nudges out longtime linemate Joe Thornton, with Logan Couture lurking in third place. Active Sharks players Tomas Hertl (42 playoff points) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (39) rank in the top 10.

Rest of top five: Joe Thornton (115), Logan Couture (101), Joe Pavelski (100), Brent Burns (59)

Active leader: Joe Thornton (115)

14. Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers: 119 points

It’s the face of the franchise in first place, followed by three other 100-point producers from the Flyers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup heyday in the mid-’70s. Claude Giroux ranks ninth with 65 playoff points, Eric Lindros is 11th with 57.

Rest of top five: Brian Propp (112), Bill Barber (108), Rick MacLeish (105), John LeClair (72)

Active leader: Claude Giroux (65)

15. Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues: 117 points

Hull, naturally, has nearly twice as many playoff goals as Blues runner-up Bernie Federko (67-35), with Vladimir Tarasenko (33) looking to move up from his third-place position. Jaden Schwartz, Tarasenko (49) and Alex Pietrangelo (45) rank sixth, seventh and eighth in Blues playoff points.

Rest of top five: Bernie Federko (101), Al MacInnis (58), Doug Gilmour (55), Chris Pronger (51)

Active leader: Jaden Schwartz (50)

16. Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres: 103 points

The Sabres have a young group and they haven’t made the playoffs since 2011. As a result, Buffalo doesn’t have a single active player who has recorded a playoff point with the team. Which is to say, Perreault’s position atop the post-season scoring list is secure for the foreseeable future.

Rest of top five: Rick Martin (53), Craig Ramsay (48), Danny Gare (44), Rene Robert (39)

Active leader: No current Sabres players have recorded a playoff point with Buffalo

17. Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames: 102 points

MacInnis joins Boston’s Bourque and (spoiler alert) the Rangers’ Brian Leetch as the only three defensemen to lead their franchise in playoff scoring. The Flames are the only team to feature defensemen as their two highest playoff scorers, with MacInnis and Paul Reinhart (72). Joe Mullen, sixth on Calgary’s list with 55 points, leads the Flames with 35 playoff goals. Active leader Sean Monahan is tied for 32nd among Calgary’s all-time playoff scorers.

Rest of top five: Paul Reinhart (72), Theoren Fleury (62), Joel Otto (61), Joe Nieuwendyk (60)

Active leader: Sean Monahan (13)

18. Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators: 100 points

When it comes to Sens playoff production, Alfredsson has nearly twice as many points – and three times as many goals (51-17) – as Jason Spezza, the runner-up in both categories.

Rest of top five: Jason Spezza (52), Wade Redden (45), Erik Karlsson (37), Dany Heatley (35)

Active leader: Bobby Ryan (17)

19. Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks: 95 points

Linden put up 25 points during Vancouver’s run to the 1994 Cup final. Alexander Edler sits 14th on the Canucks’ all-time list, Bo Horvat (four playoff points) is next in a tie for 83rd.

Rest of top five: Henrik Sedin (78), Daniel Sedin (71), Pavel Bure (34), Geoff Courtnall (61)

Active leader: Alexander Edler (31)

20. Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings: 94 points

Speaking of prolific performances by a player on losing Cup finalist in the early ’90s, Gretzky’s 40-point output for the Kings in 1993 ranks fourth-most in a single post-season. (Gretzky also owns the 47-point NHL record as well as the third- and fifth-place totals of 43 and 38 points, all from his time in Edmonton.) Along with Anze Kopitar, active Kings in the all-time top 10 include Jeff Carter (53 playoff points), Drew Doughty (51) and Dustin Brown. Marcel Dionne (43) ranks 10th.

Rest of top five: Luc Robitaille (89), Anze Kopitar (66), Dave Taylor (59), Justin Williams (54)

Active leader: Anze Kopitar (66)

21. Brian Leetch, New York Rangers: 89 points

It seems a little odd that two of the three NHL franchises led by defensemen are Original Six teams, but here we are. Active leader Chris Kreider ranks 19th on the Rangers’ list.

Rest of top five: Mark Messier (80), Rod Gilbert (67), Don Maloney (57), Walt Tkaczuk (51)

Active leader: Chris Kreider (37)

22. Doug Gilmour, Toronto Maple Leafs: 77 points

The franchise icons are well-represented in Toronto’s top five, and in the next five as well: George Armstrong (60 playoff points), Ted Kennedy (60), Frank Mahovlich (60), Red Kelly (55) and Syl Apps (54). Borje Salming (49) is the Leafs’ highest D-man at 12th. Active leader Mitch Marner is tied for 53rd on the Leafs’ list.

Rest of top five: Mats Sundin (70), Dave Keon (67), Darryl Sittler (65), Wendel Clark (60)

Active leader: Mitch Marner (17)

23. Martin St-Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning: 68 points

It’s St-Louis for now, but he could be shuffled significantly down the order in the not-too-distant future. Six of the Bolts’ top nine all-time playoff scorers are currently with the team: top-fivers Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson, plus Victor Hedman (48 playoff points), Ondrej Palat (42) and Alex Killorn (41). And Brayden Point (17) is already 15th with a long, bright future ahead of him.

Rest of top five: Nikita Kucherov (61), Steven Stamkos (53), Vincent Lecavalier (52), Tyler Johnson (51)

Active leader: Nikita Kucherov (61)

24. Dale Hawerchuk, Arizona Coyotes: 49 points

Hawerchuk never played in Arizona, doing all his playoff damage for the original Winnipeg Jets. Oliver Ekman-Larsson is the active leader with four playoff points, tied for 46th on the Coyotes’ all-time list.

Rest of top five: Thomas Steen (44), Keith Tkachuk (28), Shane Doan (28), Paul MacLean (26)

Active leader: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (4)

25. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators: 44 points

Known for their defensemen, the Predators feature three blueliners in their all-time top five – but not, notably, Shea Weber (sixth, 28 playoff points) or Ryan Suter (tied for 19th, 13 playoff points).

Rest of top five: Ryan Johansen (37), Roman Josi (32), Ryan Ellis (30), Mattias Ekholm (29)

Active leader: Filip Forsberg (44)

26. Eric Staal, Carolina Hurricanes: 43 points

Staal only made the playoffs twice in 11-plus seasons in Carolina, but he made his appearances count. He racked up 28 points in 25 games when the Canes won the Cup in 2006, and added 15 points in 18 games when they went to the conference final in ’09.

Rest of top five: Ron Francis (39), Rod Brind’Amour (38), Kevin Dineen (31), Cory Stillman (26), Ray Whitney (26)

Active leader: Justin Williams (25)

27. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild: 31 points

It’s tight between Parise and Mikko Koivu, but Parise is signed for five more seasons while Koivu is a pending UFA. Defensemen Jared Spurgeon is seventh (17 playoff points) and Suter eighth (16) on the Wild’s all-time list.

Rest of top five: Mikko Koivu (28), Jason Pominville (23), Marian Gaborik (22), Mikael Granlund (21)

Active leader: Zach Parise (31)

28. Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points

Despite just two post-season appearances to their credit – including a first-round ouster – the expansion Golden Knights already rank ahead of three teams when it comes to their leading playoff scorer. Mark Stone made Vegas’ all-time top five with 12 points in just seven playoff games in 2019.

Rest of top five: Jonathan Marchessault (27), William Karlsson (20), Shea Theodore (18), Mark Stone (12), Alex Tuch (12)

Active leader: Reilly Smith (28)

29. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets: 27 points

Wheeler’s right-hand man in Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele, leads the Jets in playoff goals with 16, Patrik Laine is next with eight.

Rest of top five: Mark Scheifele (26), Dustin Byfuglien (25), Patrik Laine (16), Kyle Connor (15), Paul Stastny (15)

Active leader: Blake Wheeler (27)

30. Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin (tie), Columbus Blue Jackets: 18 points

Rick Nash is tied with Riley Nash (and six others) for 18th in Blue Jackets all-time playoff scoring with three points.

Rest of top five: Seth Jones (16), Boone Jenner (14), Matt Calvert (10), Matt Duchene (10), Nick Foligno (10), Zachary Werenski (10)

Active leader: Cam Atkinson (18)

31. Ray Sheppard, Florida Panthers: 18 points

The Panthers’ unlikely run to the 1996 Cup final as a third-year franchise was a great story. The fact that the ’96 team continues to dominate the Panthers’ all-time playoff scoring list is less impressive.

Rest of top five: Dave Lowry (17), Stu Barnes (16), Scott Mellanby (12), Rob Niedermayer (12), Robert Svehla (12)

Active leader: (tie) Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau (3)