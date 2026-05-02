'19 Years Of Pain Ended': Social Media Reacts To Sabres Knocking Out The Bruins In Boston
The Buffalo Sabres eliminated the Boston Bruins in six games to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007, 19 years ago. Fans online had lots to say about both squads.
The Buffalo Sabres eliminated the Boston Bruins on Friday night, making it the first time they advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2007.
There are two sides of the reaction on social media platform X coming from this series, which ended in six games at TD Garden.
On one side, Sabres fans continue to ride the high from making the playoffs, winning Game 1 in a dramatic comeback and now taking their first-round series.
"I don't think I even had social media the last time we won a playoff series! Let's keep it going!" @tom28620112 posted.
"What a feeling, what a team. Celebrate moving on to the 2nd RD. But the job ain't done 12 more wins," @TyHy789 wrote.
"19 years of pain ended. The Sabres are officially the most dangerous team left in the bracket. Period," @Kleanstixx5 said.
On the other hand, Bruins fans are deeply disappointed in the team's performance in this opening series.
Boston wasn't able to earn a victory at home, and fans targeted the poor defense standing in front of Vezina Trophy finalist Jeremy Swayman.
With that came some complaints about the organization's front office, and some Bruins supporters are looking for change.
"Hang your heads in shame! That was a pitiful 3rd period! How about some effort and some forechecking. You gave up. You suck!" @dapperrync reacted on X.
"Sweeney and Neely are the sole reason this team will never raise a Cup fire them both give it up to someone who didn't play hockey with a wooden stick for crying out loud," @PrestonA5679 said.
"Common occurrence with this front office 10 years plus running of losing biggest games at home and no duck boats needed," @po_sherlock wrote.
The Sabres await the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.
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