2026-27 PWHL Season Preview: A Look Into The New Expansion Teams And Rule Changes

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 8:36 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 8:36 PM
The PWHL enters a new season filled with expansion teams, new players, top prospects and plenty of intriguing rule and format changes. It's a big jump that the PWHL is ready for.
The 2026-27 PWHL season is just a month away, with training camps starting on Nov. 18th. Heading into its fourth season, the PWHL continues to expand as four new teams join the league, making this year a turning point.
Although the new expansions are meant to grow the organization, they may have larger effects throughout the season. From new fanbases to shifts in the player market, the expansions are creating ripple effects across the league.
Making their debut this season are Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas and San Jose. With their team names and logos still waiting to be revealed, these four teams have already established their colours and jerseys for their newly rooted fanbases.
As the PWHL expanded from eight to 12 teams, the organization managed player movement by implementing a six-phase player distribution process. With the eight existing teams able to lose up to four contracted players each, they protected three players and later six. The expansion teams continued to build their rosters, reaching 10 contracted players by phase four. As the distribution process finished, the league hosted the draft on June 17th, allowing all teams to draft future talent.
The roster grew from last year with an additional player, as this season each team has 24 active players. While the expansion allows more female hockey players to hit the ice, the question is whether the league’s growth is diluting talent as well.
Having top-tier talent across 12 teams will naturally be thinner than with eight teams, as franchises may have to rely more on developmental talent. The PWHL aims to provide a permanent professional league for the best female hockey players. While the league is seeing great success, they are only in its fourth season and can struggle with visibility for female talent to be drafted into the teams.
With the player market potentially diluted by the expansion, one thing to watch this season is the level of play each team delivers, as expansion franchises may use this season for development rather than a strong fight for the Walter Cup.
The expansion has also created more opportunities for many professional women hockey players this season. By expanding roster sizes and adding more teams, more women have the opportunity to play professional hockey, and those chances will only grow as the PWHL continues to expand.
Also new this season is a playoff format that includes eight teams in the post-season. This differs from the 2025-26 season, when the top four teams from the regular season featured in the playoffs. The league has split the teams into two conferences, Western and Eastern, and four teams from each conference are to be in the playoffs. The statistical chance for a team to make the post-season rose from 50 percent last year to 66.7 percent this year.
These statistics are only true following the assumption that every team has an equal chance of making it to the post-season. Playoff odds don’t remain the same for each team, as the Montreal Victoire, Boston Fleet, and Minnesota Frost are the favorites to make the playoffs. The expansion teams are at the bottom of expectations, with a lower likelihood of making it that far as they are still rebuilding and adjusting to the league.
The league’s split into the Eastern and Western Conferences is also new this year. Rather than eight teams competing together for the four playoff spots, six teams are split into two conferences, with four from each making the post-season.
Additionally, the playoffs have changed from a single-round semifinal and final to a three-round tournament. The best-of-five championship series between the conferences will determine the Walter Cup winner. The team expansions are not only impacting players but are also creating greater changes within the layout of the season.
With the new playoff format debuting this season, one thing to watch for is accelerated physical play, since it is now a multi-game series. Regular-season dominance may not translate directly to the playoffs, and those skilled in close regulation battles may outperform top regular-season teams.
The PWHL also welcomed 72 new players through the 2026 draft.
Notable rookies to watch this season include Caroline Harvey of the Vancouver Goldeneyes, Abbey Murphy of the Seattle Torrent, Laila Edwards of San Jose, and Tessa Janecke of Las Vegas.
thehockeynews.comPWHL Unveils Jerseys For Four Expansion Teams Ahead Of 2026-27 SeasonThe PWHL is welcoming new teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose for the 2026-27 season. Now, fans know what those teams will look like in their inaugural campaigns as the PWHL has unveiled the jerseys for those teams.
Harvey is a top PWHL prospect, with a history of winning three NCAA National Championships with the University of Wisconsin Badgers and Olympic gold with Team USA at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games, where she was named Tournament MVP and Best Defender. She was selected first overall in the 2026 PWHL draft by the Goldeneyes and is ready to bring her skills into the new league.
Murphy was selected 2nd overall in the first round of the draft and played alongside Harvey, Edwards and Janecke, winning Olympic gold in the 2026 Winter Games with Team USA.
Edwards is joining the PWHL with an expansion team in San Jose. She made history as the first Black woman to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Edwards was San Jose’s first draft pick in franchise history, selected fourth overall in the first round.
Another rookie to look out for this season joins Las Vegas, as Janecke was selected 3rd overall as the team’s first draft pick.
This historic season for the PWHL will showcase its success over the past three years through its large expansions. With new teams, new structures, and new players, it will be a season to watch, and more fans will have their chance to find a team close to home.
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