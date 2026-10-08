PWHL Unveils Jerseys For Four Expansion Teams Ahead Of 2026-27 Season

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Oct 8, 2026 2:10 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 2:10 PM
The PWHL is welcoming new teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose for the 2026-27 season. Now, fans know what those teams will look like in their inaugural campaigns as the PWHL has unveiled the jerseys for those teams.
PWHL fans in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, San Jose, and across the league now know what the league's four new teams will look like in their inaugural season. The PWHL unveiled the inaugural season jerseys for the four expansion teams on Thursday.
The announcement came only a day after the four expansion teams also announced their inaugural training camp rosters. The PWHL regular season is set to begin December 5 with the four new teams in action over the weekend.
As with past first year teams, including the league-wide inaugural season, teams in their first season in the PWHL will wear generic market-specific jerseys with the city name diagonal across the jersey front. Each team will have a team-name and logo prior to the season, but they will not appear on their jerseys until 2027-28.
Team colors for each new market have been known since expansion announcements were made. In Las Vegas, the team will wear green and gold, with navy blue accents; Hamilton will wear gold, maroon, and cream, with a touch of gold; Detroit is set to wear black and silver, with white as a secondary color and red as an accent; and San Jose will don orange, blue, and white.
PWHL San Jose Jerseys
"I’m so excited about San Jose’s inaugural jerseys; I think the bold colors represent the Bay Area vibe so well," said PWHL San Jose forward, Kristin O'Neill. "I can’t wait to take the ice for the first time in our home jersey and see all our fans supporting PWHL San Jose in orange and blue!"
According to the PWHL, "San Jose’s mandarin orange home jerseys with sky blue accents are bright, bold, and imaginative, capturing the Bay Area’s optimistic energy and the beauty of California. The distinct and recognizable mandarin orange color – a nod to both the region’s orange groves and San Jose’s flag – is a first for Bauer to use as a team’s primary color. "
PWHL Las Vegas Jerseys
“I absolutely love the jerseys and feel like they perfectly encapsulate Vegas’ energy, especially with the pop of gold throughout,” said PWHL Las Vegas forward, Hayley Scamurra. “I cannot wait to represent the Vegas community with these jerseys!”
According to the PWHL, "Las Vegas’ color palette was inspired by the natural scenery of Southern Nevada. The primary green home jerseys reflect the beauty of the desert valley, while a custom gold accent color, created especially for PWHL Las Vegas, evokes the sparkle of the desert sun. Navy stripes provide a striking contrast and nod to the desert at night."
PWHL Detroit Jerseys
“This jersey feels like Detroit—bold, tough, and built with purpose,” said PWHL Detroit forward Hilary Knight. “There’s a standard that comes with representing this city, and I love that. We have the opportunity to build something from the ground up, create an identity people can rally behind, and make this jersey mean something. I’m ready to wear it and get to work this season.”
According to the PWHL, "Detroit’s black home jersey features silver metallic accents, reflecting the city’s automotive history, innovative and industrial spirit, and the bold and resilient identity of Metro Detroiters. The color trio of white, silver, and red stripes are a callback to Detroit's 313 area code, with red as a nod to Hockeytown’s hockey stewardship in the United States for more than 100 years."
PWHL Hamilton Jerseys
“Hamilton is a city built on strength, grit, and pride, and we wanted our jerseys to reflect that,” said PWHL Hamilton forward and Hamilton native Kayla Vespa. “The gold, burnt orange, and deep red connect our team to the steel that helped shape this city and the iconic sports colours that Hamilton has worn with pride for generations. These jerseys honour our past while representing a new era of women’s hockey in Hamilton.”
According to the PWHL, "Hamilton’s gold, deep red, burnt orange, and cream colour palette embodies the city’s steel industry while paying homage to the area’s deep sports history. The gold primary home jerseys with burnt orange and deep red accents evoke the colors of forging and rusted steel, while calling back to the uniforms worn by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the former Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) and Hamilton Tigers (NHL)."
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