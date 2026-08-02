2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Preview: Top Prospects, Team Breakdowns And Gold Medal Favorites

The 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicks off on Aug. 3, and today, we take a look at the top prospects, break down each team, and discuss who the gold medal favorites are.
NHL scouts and executives have the Hlinka Gretzky Cup circled on their calendars every year as the tournament signifies the start of the scouting cycle for the next draft class.
It's an under-18 tournament that regularly showcases many of the future first-round picks. For some players, the tournament is their first opportunity to put themselves on NHL teams' radars.
And for those who are left off the rosters, it gives them someone to prove wrong. The projected top picks are always very different from the time of the tournament to draft night in June, but it provides a good glimpse of who the next future stars of the NHL are in a best-on-best format.
The tournament features eight of hockey’s top nations, competing in a week-long event this year in Edmonton. The featured countries are Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany.
Since 2008, Canada has won the tournament 13 times, but most recently it was the United States who took home their first win at the tournament since 2004.
The tournament’s short format leaves little room for error. A hot start can put a team in position to compete for a medal, while one poor game can dramatically change the standings. With eight countries bringing their top talent, every matchup becomes an opportunity for prospects to showcase themselves against other elite players.
The 2027 draft class has plenty of talent, and this tournament kicks off their season.
Canada’s team at this tournament every year shocks me because I sit back and just say 'wow' at the sheer amount of projected first-round talents on their team, and this year is no different.
The edition will be led by projected first-overall pick and captain Landon Dupont, who torched the WHL last season with the Everett Silvertips and now heads to the University of Michigan.
Alexis Joseph is considered the next great player to come out of the QMJHL because of his 6-foot-5 frame and his 24-goal, 60-point rookie season. Brock England from the Seattle Thunderbirds is considered a top player in this class and is expected to produce in this tournament, similar to Joseph.
For Sweden, Milan Sundstrom will be the main name scouts are watching as he has the chance to be yet another high-end draft pick from Sweden. He’s an extremely intelligent player who doesn’t cheat in his own zone, and if he unlocks the full toolbox offensively, you could be looking at another Leo Carlsson.
Finland will rely on Luca Santala in every situation in this tournament, as he brings elements that can be used in all three zones and with any style of play. He plays bigger than his listed size, so he can play in the dirty areas on the ice, and he has the skill to make great plays in space.
Germany’s Max Calce played in the tournament last year, where it wasn’t too pretty for him and Germany. But this year he’s coming off a strong offensive year in the German U-20 league, where he was also called up for 16 DEL games, with two of those being in the playoffs.
Jonah Neuenschwander has the chance to become Switzerland’s highest drafted player since Nico Hischer went first overall in 2017, and this tournament is his first chance to prove why. He played 32 games in the Swiss top pro league, where he played alongside former top-10 pick Lias Andersson.
In a tournament that Canada has so heavily dominated, it’s sometimes hard to make predictions because of how stacked their rosters look every year. The teams that can truly give them a run for their money would be Sweden, who have some great skill and all-around play as well as great play in the crease.
Slovakia will be missing their top player, Timothy Kazda, who was at the tournament last year, but the Slovaks always find a way to sneak their way into close games with these juggernaut countries.
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