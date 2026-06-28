2027 NHL Draft Projected Top 10: Landon DuPont, Alexis Joseph, And Carter Meyer Highlight Exciting Class

thehockeynews.com 2026 NHL Draft: Lemieux, Croskery, And Boettiger Among Best Players To Go Undrafted The 2026 NHL draft came and went, and a total of 224 players were selected. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t players who were not selected and likely should have been. They’ll have the opportunity to re-enter the draft next year, but first, we highlight the best players to go undrafted in 2026.