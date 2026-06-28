2027 NHL Draft Projected Top 10: Landon DuPont, Alexis Joseph, And Carter Meyer Highlight Exciting Class

With the 2026 NHL draft in the books, we project what the top 10 of the 2027 NHL draft could look like. Featuring the likes of Landon DuPont, Alexis Joseph, and Carter Meyer, the 2027 class could shape up to be a strong one.
With the dust settled on the 2026 NHL draft, it’s only natural to begin mapping out what the 2027 NHL draft will look like.
The 2026 draft featured two wingers at the top, Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, before featuring a plethora of defensemen.
The 2027 draft is projected to be far different. Defenseman Landon DuPont is the runaway favorite to go first overall, but following DuPont, seven of the next nine players projected to land in the top 10 are centers.
It's important to note that we are a year away from the 2027 NHL draft and plenty will change. Players will fall, while others will rise in the rankings.
Without further ado, here are the projected 10 players in the 2027 NHL draft as featured in The Hockey News' Draft Preview.
1. Landon DuPont, D, Everett (WHL)
Not only did he have a great regular season, but the puck-moving blueliner had a smashing post-season, too. He’s smart, fast, and can play against top lines.
2. Alexis Joseph, C, Saint John (QMJHL)
One of the top-scoring rookies in the ‘Q,’ Joseph has an excellent combination of size, speed and skill that will make him alluring to teams in need of an elite center.
3. Milan Sundstrom, C, MoDo Jr. (Swe.)
The son of former NHLer Niklas Sundstrom dominated the Swedish junior ranks. The kid has size, skill and sense. He just needs to get stronger, which will help his skating.
4. Nazar Privalov, LW, CSKA Jr. (Rus.)
After an incredible regular season, Privalov tailed off in the playoffs. Was it conditioning? There’s time to sort that out. He’s massive and has excellent scoring acumen.
5. Carter Meyer, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL)
He’s got the talent, the compete level and the bloodlines. Meyer is a Boston University commit who has already played above his age group at ‘The Program.’
6. Max Calce, C, Manheim Jr (Ger.)
Formerly Max Penkin, the talented center was one of Germany’s top scorers at the world under-18s. He’s got a great compete level and wants to be a difference-maker.
7. Jonah Neuenschwander, C, Biel-Bienne
The big frame and skating ability make him a tantalizing prospect. There was a question about his offensive production, but he’s starting to put up numbers.
8. Luca Santala, C, Kiekko-Espoo Jr. (Fin.)
He’s a big kid with a great one-timer. The son of former NHLer Tommi Santala put up nice numbers at the world under-18s despite Finland’s early quarterfinal exit.
9. Brock Cripps, D, Prince Albert (WHL)
The modern-style offensive D-man isn’t big, but he does put up numbers. He was a point-per-gamer during the WHL playoffs, and he can zip up the ice.
10. Jaxon Jacobson, C, Brandon (WHL)
Another player on the smaller side, Jacobson nonetheless makes his presence felt with a great release and a game that makes those around him better.
Not only does it feature scouting reports on the NHL draft's top 100 prospects, but it also goes further into the stories of some of the top players available, such as McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, JP Hurlbert and the Ruck twins.
There are also team-by-team reports that cover immediate and long-term needs, cap situation, players in the system, shrewd picks from the past and not so shrewd picks. It's worth a read during and after the draft.