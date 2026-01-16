All-American Game: Standouts And Recap Of The USHL's NHL Draft Showcase

It wasn't too long before Team Blue responded. Buzzing around the zone, the puck came back to the point where Logan Lutner whipped the puck on net right as Will Tomko flashed by the front, spinning and getting his stick on the biscuit to put it just by the netminder's outstretched arm. It was a tough one for goalie Will Keane to try to stop after coming in fresh off the bench, but Tomko found the back of the net, and the game was tied once again.