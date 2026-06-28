2026 NHL Draft: Lemieux, Croskery, And Boettiger Among Best Players To Go Undrafted

The 2026 NHL draft came and went, and a total of 224 players were selected. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t players who were not selected and likely should have been. They’ll have the opportunity to re-enter the draft next year, but first, we highlight the best players to go undrafted in 2026.
The NHL draft is an imperfect science. Some good players go undrafted, and players that maybe shouldn’t have been drafted are taken much higher than expected.
A player can go undrafted because they are undersized or their production doesn’t live up to expectations. Sometimes an injury derails a player’s season at the worst possible time. There is also the reality that teams may have simply undervalued a player.
This year’s NHL draft was full of excitement, from the week leading up to it right through the event itself. We saw blockbuster trades, intriguing picks, and wild falls down the draft board. There were also several really interesting players who went undrafted.
Let’s take a look at some of the most talented undrafted players who will be looking to prove NHL teams wrong ahead of next year’s NHL draft.
Jean Cristoph Lemieux, LW, Sudbury (OHL)
A feisty, hardworking winger who can play a bit of center was asked to. JC Lemieux is a player that I’ve more than enjoyed watching this year. I am moderately surprised that he wasn’t drafted, but he’s not an elite scorer and is slightly under six feet, which makes him a player many teams are content with passing on.
He had a good second half, a strong U18s and in general, he’s the kind of player that outworks everyone. I still have faith that he’s going to find a role at the pro level someday.
Cruz Pavao, RW, Tri-City (WHL)
The issue with Cruz Pavao is likely that he is good, not great, at just about everything, and he’s about 5-foot-11. Pavao is the kind of player who goes undrafted and then explodes as a scorer in the WHL in his D+1 season, but he still has questions: is he good enough?
Pavao is a fun player to watch because on any given shift, he can look more than worthy of being drafted into the NHL. The issue is that those shifts aren’t consistent enough. He’s one to watch moving forward.
Dayne Beuker, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL)
Despite playing a fairly prominent role with the NTDP this year, Dayne Beuker was unable to entice scouts enough to get his name called at the draft. He is a player who puts in an honest effort, finds teammates in space, and chains small plays together to create chances offensively.
He lacks a true defining characteristic, and with the NTDP scoring numbers down overall, it was somewhat easy for NHL clubs to pass on him. Don’t be surprised if he’s a very good player for Denver University and ends up attracting NHL interest as an NCAA player down the road.
Braidy Wassilyn, LW, London (OHL)
Traded to London mid-season, Braidy Wassilyn is a player who didn’t really seem to get his feet fully under him this year. He was a true dual threat this season, with an improving shot and some really nifty passing. Wassilyn had flashes of the player we thought he could be coming into the season, when he was widely regarded as a potential top-50 player in the class.
His production was a bit underwhelming and never really matched what his game looked like on the ice. Wassilyn has the potential to earn a draft pick next year, especially if he takes on a bigger role in London.
Max Isaksson, C, Växjö (Swe)
One of the most interesting players who ended up on my watch list at the end of the year, Max Isaksson, has plenty of speed and agility, and he flashes some really fun, silky skills.
He seems to have a good head on his shoulders in terms of creating chances offensively. He was one of those players that I really enjoyed all year and kept saying, “I really hope he works out” to myself, knowing that there was a chance that he’d go undrafted.
Callum Croskery, D, Sault Ste Marie (OHL)
His season was delayed by injury, but when he finally got comfortable back on the ice, Callum Croskery looked quite solid at both ends of the ice. He is a finesse defender who skates well and closes quickly with his stick.
He’s a strong kid who can get involved physically when needed as well. Croskery had some nice moments as a puck mover as well, making the odd stretch pass or slick play in the offensive zone. Croskery was one of the players I was genuinely surprised that some team didn’t take a flyer on.
Landon Amrhein, LW, Calgary (WHL)
Landon Amrhein is a really athletic winger with excellent size and some really intriguing tools. He has some really nice passing habits, and he can be a smart off-puck shooter. Amrhein’s 6-foot-4 frame is another intriguing trait, as he showed the ability to protect the puck with his reach and to play through a bit of contact.
He doesn’t really have a specific role, and he doesn’t really have a consistent play style. It’s going to be really interesting to see if he can figure out what he wants to be next season because he could warrant a pick in his D+1.
Harrison Boettiger, G, Kelowna (WHL)
This was one of the more surprising omissions on draft day as the netminder that was in the crease for the CHL-USA Prospect Challenge went undrafted.
Harrison Boettiger has a decent technical base, and he isn’t an unathletic netminder by any means. His play this year was a bit up and down, but when he was on his game, he was often stealing games for Kelowna. He must never have been the top goalie on anyone’s list, because I know he was at least somewhat well-regarded by NHL clubs.
Carter Casey, G, Medicine Hat (WHL)
One of the best skating goalies, Carter Casey, was a goalie that many in the public sector had high expectations for at the draft. The athletic netminder was really fun to watch at times because of his never-say-die attitude and willingness to throw his body around when needed.
He certainly needed some refinement in his technical play, but there is no doubt his physical tools and gifts as a skater could have easily justified making him a draft pick. He’s a prime candidate to be taken next year.
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