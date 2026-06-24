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2026 NHL Draft: Each Team's Picks And Prospect Pool Needs

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Some big trades have included a bunch of NHL draft picks, including two in the top 10. Here are draft picks and a prospect pool weak point for each of the 32 NHL teams.

With the 2026 NHL draft happening on June 26 and 27, each team's picks and needs are coming into place.

The Brady Tkachuk, Jordan Kyrou and Bowen Byram trades certainly threw things for a loop.

The Ottawa Senators acquired four draft picks, including two first-round picks this year. They then flipped one of them to the San Jose Sharks for William Eklund.

The St. Louis Blues, meanwhile, now have four first-round picks this year after trading Kyrou to the St. Louis Blues.

And the Chicago Blackhawks now have no first-rounders after trading the fourth overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Byram.

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Let's look at which picks each team has, as well as the area of their prospect pool we could see them look to fill. 

Anaheim Ducks

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: 50th overall 

Round 3: 82nd overall

Round 4: 117th overall

Round 5: 146th overall

Round 6: 178th overall

Round 7: 210th overall

Weak Point: Wingers

With Beckett Sennecke graduating to the NHL, the Ducks' prospect pool lacks impact wingers. There are a few that could be interesting if they continue to develop, but they lack a star. With no first-round pick, that might be tough to find. 

Boston Bruins

Round 1: 23rd overall

Round 2: 56th overall

Round 3: 88th overall

Round 4: 104th, 111th and 122nd overall

Round 5: 157th overall

Round 6: no picks

Round 7: 216th overall

Weak Point: Defense

The Bruins may have started their prospect pool retool last year, but they still lack quite a bit of depth all over. The blueline is particularly weak with no real prospect of note at all. With a plethora of good defenders in this class, they might be able to nab one if they fall a bit.

Buffalo Sabres

Round 1: 4th and 20th overall

Round 2: 45th overall

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 124th overall

Round 5: 156th overall 

Round 6: 188th overall

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Wing depth

The Sabres have graduated a lot of prospects recently, but they still have some solid depth on the blueline and up the middle. The wings have been depleted a bit, but with two first-rounders and so many young roster players, they don't have much to worry about. They could use the No. 4 or 20 pick from the Bowen Byram trade to flip to a team for a top-six winger, though.

Calgary Flames

Round 1: 6th and 30th overall

Round 2: 36th, 51st and 55th overall

Round 3: 65th and 68th overall

Round 4: 100th overall

Round 5: 132nd overall

Round 6: 164th overall

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Center

The Flames have done a lot to bolster their pipeline over the last few years, and even though they added a couple of players who play center in Cullen Potter and Cole Reschny, both may profile as wingers. Adding a center at sixth overall could be a big get for them.

Carolina Hurricanes

Round 1: 31st overall 

Round 2: no picks 

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 105th overall

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 165th and 192nd overall

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Who cares? They won the Stanley Cup?

All jokes aside, the Hurricanes have done an excellent job of drafting with their mid-late round picks to unearth some really solid prospects that they've developed or used in trades. They'll continue to bank on value and high potential in the draft because that's what got them to the Cup. 

Chicago Blackhawks

Round 1: No picks

Round 2: 34th and 37th overall

Round 3: 66th overall

Round 4: 119th overall

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: no picks

Round 7: 194th and 200th overall

Weak Point: Defensive Depth

The Hawks have been drafting high for a while now, and they've built up one of the most impressive pipelines in hockey. Even though they acquired Bowen Byram from the Sabres, they could use another defender who can continue to challenge other young players for NHL jobs.

Colorado Avalanche

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 74th overall

Round 4: 126th and 128th overall

Round 5: 149th and 152nd overall 

Round 6: no picks

Round 7: 195th, 214th, 215th and 222nd overall

Weak Point: Everything, everywhere, all at Once

Movie pun aside, the Avalanche genuinely do need just about everything in their prospect pool. They don't have many players in their pipeline with legitimate impact upside, and they could use some youth on entry-level salaries to help the team right now. With no picks before the third round, it's unlikely they find them at the draft this year.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Round 1: 14th overall

Round 2: 43rd overall

Round 3: 94th overall

Round 4: 101st overall

Round 5: 142nd overall

Round 6: 182nd overall

Round 7: 206th overall 

Weak Point: Forward depth 

Columbus has taken quite a few really interesting swings at the draft and has come up with some solid role players. They have a few players who could be stars as well, led by Adam Fantilli. The Jackets need depth, though. While forward is more of a need, they could use depth all over the pipeline. 

Dallas Stars

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: 155th overall

Round 6: 187th overall

Round 7: 197th and 219th overall

Weak Point: Center

The Stars have done a very good job of drafting and developing. They took swings on Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven, with Stankoven being used in a deal to acquire Mikko Rantanen. They have very little depth, though, as they've traded many of their best prospects. The center position looks particularly dire.

NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 85 prospects with in-depth analysis of the top 32. Although Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are in a dead heat, there's a new No. 1.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Final Cut Has A New No. 1NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 85 prospects with in-depth analysis of the top 32. Although Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are in a dead heat, there's a new No. 1.

Detroit Red Wings

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: 47th overall

Round 3: 79th overall

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: 143rd overall

Round 6: 175th overall

Round 7: 196th and 207th overall

Weak Point: Center and star power

The Red Wings need star power because they've consistently drafted the safe, steady prospect. That's left them with a bunch of really solid third-line projectable prospects and not many for the top six. They don't have a first-rounder, but they should take some chances and swing on upside with the picks they do have. 

Edmonton Oilers

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: 52nd overall

Round 3: 84th overall

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 180th overall 

Round 7: 212th overall

Weak Point: Whoever will get Connor McDavid to stay

In all honesty, the Oilers don't have many picks. Despite needing help all over their prospect pool, they won't have much luck outside of maybe their second-rounder. The Oilers are trying to get McDavid, the best player in hockey, to stay, so worrying about the draft isn't helping that. 

Florida Panthers

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: 40th and 48th overall 

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 98th overall 

Round 5: 136th overall

Round 6: 168th overall 

Round 7: 217th overall

Weak Point: Defense

The Panthers just made potentially the splash of the off-season by acquiring Tkachuk, and we haven't even gotten to the draft. The trade will dwarf anything they do this off-season, but with two picks in the second round, they should prioritize adding a couple of young defensemen. 

Los Angeles Kings

Round 1: 17th overall 

Round 2: 46th and 49th overall

Round 3: 80th overall 

Round 4: 113th overall 

Round 5: 145 overall

Round 6: 177th and 190th overall

Round 7: 209th overall 

Weak Point: Everything

The Kings' once promising prospect pool looks nothing like it did a few years ago, and they didn't get nearly as much quality talent out of it as many had thought. They will need to add quality and effective prospects with three picks inside the top 50.

Minnesota Wild

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 89th overall 

Round 4: 121st overall 

Round 5: 137th and 153rd overall

Round 6: 185th overall 

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Good prospects, not just interesting ones

The Wild have a prospect pool full of players who have been interesting for years, and they carry quite a bit of name value, but how good they are is the real question. After sending out three high-end prospects in the Quinn Hughes deal, they need to replenish the top end of their pipeline. Unfortunately, they won't be picking until the late third round, so it likely isn't happening. 

Montreal Canadiens

Round 1: 28th overall

Round 2: 61st overall

Round 3: 93rd overall

Round 4: 103rd and 125th overall

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 189th overall 

Round 7: 221st and 224th overall 

Weak Point: N/A

It sounds silly to say, but the team that just went to the Eastern Conference final doesn't really have a major hole in its prospect pool. They have players all over the map, with varying upside and intriguing skill sets. The Canadiens could look to target a center, but they might be drafting too late to add a significant piece down the middle. Instead, they should just continue building out the depth.

Nashville Predators

Round 1: 10th overall 

Round 2: 42nd and 57th overall

Round 3: 70th overall 

Round 4: 106th and 118th overall 

Round 5: 138th, 148th and 160th overall

Round 6: 179th overall

Round 7: 202nd overall 

Weak Point: Right-shot defenders

The Predators may not have lived up to the potential they thought they had after the summer of 2024, but they have done quality work at the draft, adding some really talented players. They haven't always gone for the highest upside, but they are solid all over. Right-shot defensemen are the one area they really seem to be lacking, though. 

New Jersey Devils

Round 1: 12th overall 

Round 2: 35th and 44th overall

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 108th overall

Round 5: 140th overall 

Round 6: 172nd overall 

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Forward

The Devils' prospect pool has taken a few hits as some of their best players have graduated to the NHL. They have very few players up front with the potential to be impact players. They have a number of interesting swings, but they lack NHL projection with higher-end potential. 

New York Islanders

Round 1: 13th overall 

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 109th overall 

Round 5: 141st overall 

Round 6: 173rd overall

Round 7: 205th overall 

Weak Point: Defense

Obviously, defense as a weak point sounds a little silly after Matthew Schaefer took the world by storm, but outside of Kashawn Aitcheson, the Islanders don't have much in terms of defense prospects. With just pick No. 13 inside the top 100, they should aim to add a blueliner. 

New York Rangers

Round 1: 5th and 26th overall 

Round 2: 64th overall 

Round 3: 67th, 77th, 81st and 92nd overall

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: 131st overall 

Round 6: 162nd and 163rd overall

Round 7: 193rd overall 

Weak Point: Center

The Rangers need young players at every position, but they have a player or two with NHL upside at most positions. They lack that down the middle, so finding a center at fifth overall might be the way to go. At 26th overall, they could target another center or a defenseman to add to their pipeline. 

Ottawa Senators

Round 1: 25th and 32nd overall

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 72nd, 87th and 91st overall 

Round 4: 110th overall

Round 5: 151st overall 

Round 6: 183rd overall 

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Everything

The Senators don't have a very good prospect pool despite nearly a decade of underwhelming results. They have made the playoffs the last two years, but with the departure of their captain, they were able to add two first-rounders this year, among other future picks. While they traded the No. 4 selection and could shop the 25th pick, they need to go for skill and upside with whatever selections they keep. They've drafted with too much of a focus on physicality and high-floor players after 2020. 

Philadelphia Flyers

Round 1: 21st overall 

Round 2: 53rd overall 

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 181st overall 

Round 7: 213th overall 

Weak Point: Defense

The Flyers have a solid prospect pool, and they've begun to build around some really promising young players. They do still have a need on the back end, though. Outside of Oliver Bonk and reclamation project David Jiricek, they are a bit thin on the young and up-and-coming defensemen. 

Pittsburgh Penguins

Round 1: 22nd overall 

Round 2: 39th and 54th overall

Round 3: 86th overall 

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 170th overall 

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Depth

The Penguins have been on a mission to rebuild their prospect pool since Kyle Dubas was hired as president and GM, and they've done a good job. They have prospects in just about every position who are at least promising. Now they need to fill out that depth. Don't be surprised if we see Dubas and the Pens trade down to collect more picks and increase their chance of hitting in the early rounds. 

San Jose Sharks

Round 1: 2nd, 9th and 27th overall

Round 2: 62nd overall 

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 120th and 127th overall

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 174th overall 

Round 7: 201st overall 

Weak Point: Right-shot defenders

With a young core and pipeline as loaded as anyone's in the NHL, the Sharks have so many prospects who could be really solid NHLers and even a few who could be high-impact players. What they need are right-handed defenders. They have a couple of intriguing long shots, such as Mattias Havelid, but they desperately need more. 

Seattle Kraken

Round 1: 7th overall

Round 2: 38th overall 

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 99th and 102nd overall 

Round 5: no picks

Round 6: 166th overall 

Round 7: 198th and 204th overall 

Weak Point: Defense

The Kraken have sputtered a bit since joining the NHL, never really finding a way to become a really solid contender. Their draft history is full of really interesting swings on talent, particularly up front. On the back end, particularly on the left side, they need to invest some draft capital and bolster their pipeline. 

St. Louis Blues

Round 1: 11th, 15th, 16th and 29th overall

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 73rd, 75th and 76th overall 

Round 4: 107th and 123rd overall 

Round 5: 139th and 150th overall 

Round 6: 171st overall 

Round 7: 203rd overall 

Weak Point: Depth and best players available

The Blues are entering a new era of sorts as Alexander Steen is taking over as GM, but before that happens, Doug Armstrong has the chance to make a big impact at the draft. With a league-leading 13 picks and a whopping four in the first round, the Blues could add some really high-end depth to their pipeline or move a pick or two to acquire a young NHL-ready talent.

The St. Louis Blues own an embarrassment of riches, holding four first-round picks in the 2026 NHL draft. Is a bigger move on the way, or could the Blues package their picks to move up in the draft?
thehockeynews.comBlues Own Four First-Round Picks Following Jordan Kyrou Trade; Is A Bigger Move Next?The St. Louis Blues own an embarrassment of riches, holding four first-round picks in the 2026 NHL draft. Is a bigger move on the way, or could the Blues package their picks to move up in the draft?

Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: 58th overall 

Round 3: 90th overall 

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: 133rd, 134th and 154th overall

Round 6: 186th overall 

Round 7: 218th overall 

Weak Point: Everything

Tampa Bay has been much more focused on winning Stanley Cups and going on playoff runs for nearly the last decade, which often meant selling the future. They have more picks than they are used to this year, but five of the seven are outside of the top 125, so they will have limited ammo at the draft to fill their prospect pool with impact players.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Round 1: 1st overall 

Round 2: 60th overall 

Round 3: 69th and 85th overall 

Round 4: 114th overall 

Round 5: 158th overall 

Round 6: 169th overall 

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Forward 

The Leafs were extremely lucky to keep their first-round draft pick when they won the lottery. They got the first overall pick and will likely draft Gavin McKenna. Adding McKenna (or Ivar Stenberg if he is their pick) would go a long way toward helping boost the youth on their roster, but with three other picks inside the top 85, they'll have a chance to add some solid prospects.

Editor in chief Ryan Kennedy shares the top 100 NHL draft prospects from The Hockey News' Draft Preview issue and a bonus 20. There's a different No. 1 than in his mid-season ranking.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ryan Kennedy's Final Top 120Editor in chief Ryan Kennedy shares the top 100 NHL draft prospects from The Hockey News' Draft Preview issue and a bonus 20. There's a different No. 1 than in his mid-season ranking.

Utah Mammoth

Round 1: 19th overall 

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 83rd and 96th overall 

Round 4: 115th overall 

Round 5: 130th and 147th overall 

Round 6: no picks

Round 7: 211th overall 

Weak Point: Right wing

The Mammoth are on the rise, and their young talent has been the reason. They have a very strong prospect pool, but they do have a lack of talent on the right wing in particular. Some of their centers may end up on the wing, so it's not that big of a deal considering the talent they have elsewhere. They need to ultimately continue drafting the best players available.

Vancouver Canucks

Round 1: 3rd and 24th overall 

Round 2: 33rd and 41st overall 

Round 3: 78th overall 

Round 4: 97th overall 

Round 5: 129th overall 

Round 6: 161st, 176th and 184th overall 

Round 7: no picks

Weak Point: Best players available

Simply put, the Canucks are closer to the beginning of their rebuild than the end of it. That means prioritizing the best players at the draft. Although they have some really solid prospects sprinkled throughout their prospect pool, they need to keep pushing to add more across the board.

Vegas Golden Knights

Round 1: no picks

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 95th overall 

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: 159th overall 

Round 6: 191st overall 

Round 7: 223rd overall 

Weak Point: They don't care, so why should we?

The Golden Knights haven't cared much about their prospect pool since their inception. They've traded nearly every first-round pick they have had, and they don't have a pick until 95th overall. They need players at every position, and with four late-round picks, they won't have the ammo to find much. 

Washington Capitals

Round 1: 18th overall 

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: no picks

Round 4: 112th overall 

Round 5: 144th overall

Round 6: no picks

Round 7: 208th overall 

Weak Point: Center and defense

Washington has done a good job of finding value at the draft, but with they could do themselves a big favor by selecting a center or defenseman 18th overall. If a center like Tynan Lawrence falls, it could be the kind of massive win they need to really get their pipeline looking solid. 

Winnipeg Jets

Round 1: 8th overall 

Round 2: no picks

Round 3: 71st overall 

Round 4: 116th overall 

Round 5: 135th overall 

Round 6: 167th overall 

Round 7: 199th and 220th overall 

Weak Point: Depth

The Jets are in the midst of a potentially massive off-season with trade speculation regarding all-world goalie Connor Hellebuyck. If the goalie gets moved, they have bigger problems than a middling prospect pool. With that said, the Jets need to add some talent all over. They have some good prospects across the board, but adding a puck-mover on the back end or a high-skill forward would help a lot.

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