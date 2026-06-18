2026 NHL Draft: Top Five Centers Include Bjorck, Malhotra And Lawrence

Could we see centers getting selected earlier than expected at the NHL draft? In a weaker center group overall, these five and some honorable mentions stand out from the rest.
Every year at the NHL draft, the positional premium placed on centers stands out.
This year, teams in search of a center will be between a rock and a hard place, as the center class drops off fairly dramatically after the top few names. The depth at the position this year is weak compared to other classes in recent memory.
We could see teams reaching on centers early or nearly ignore the positional value because even the top centers in the class have issues that NHL teams might shy away from. There won't be a position more interesting than what happens down the middle.
Let's look at the top five centers and a few players who could be notable outside of that group as well.
1. Viggo Bjorck, Djurgarden (Swe.)
His 5-foot-9 frame will be the one sticking point for NHL teams, but it truly shouldn't be. Bjorck has been the most complete center in the draft class, repeatedly proving that he is capable of excelling against older men.
He was the No. 1 center at the World Junior Championship, ahead of Anton Frondell, among others. Bjorck earned the top center role with Djurgarden as the team pushed for the playoffs, proving he could go head-to-head against men.
At the World Championship for Sweden, Bjorck didn't flinch going up against Macklin Celebrini and Ryan O'Reilly. He looked great in every situation, and he was 5-foot-9 in all of them.
Bjorck is an offensive tactician who has developed an impressive defensive game. He is a two-way center who has embraced the defensive side of the game in his time playing against men. He's also the same player who set the scoring record in Sweden's U-20 league at 16.
Outside of his size, he has everything you'd want in a center. He's the exception to the rule.
If he were six-feet, he'd be in the conversation for first overall.
2. Caleb Malhotra, Brantford (OHL)
In the eyes of many, Malhotra is the top center in the draft.
He's 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He's viewed as one of the best two-way centers in the class. Malhotra is the son of former NHL center Manny Malhotra, who is also the newly named coach of the Vancouver Canucks.
There are a lot of reasons to like Malhotra, and he's certainly going to hear his name called early in the draft.
Malhotra has been gaining traction after he had a fantastic second half of the season, leaning into his creativity as a playmaker while playing for one of the most dominant teams in junior hockey, the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs.
His offensive game is built on his improved mobility, pinpoint passing and willingness to go to the net. He has some nifty hands at times, but he's likely to be the kind of center that ends up playing a highly efficient and effective game rather than a flashy one.
3. Tynan Lawrence, Boston University (NCAA)
Coming into the year, Lawrence was viewed as the potential top center in the class, but an unproductive second half of the season ended up souring many in the scouting community.
He started the year in the USHL, playing for Muskegon, where he helped win a Clark Cup title a year ago while collecting MVP honors. He left Muskegon to head to BU for the second half of the year after dominating the USHL. Unfortunately, he ended up being underwhelming from the time he arrived.
Lawrence did end up going to the World Men's Under-18s, where he was quite good for Canada, showcasing everything that made him a top prospect early in the year.
He plays with speed and pace, impacting the game in all three zones. He is a true dual-threat offensive presence with excellent puck control. He needs to refine some things, but his tools and habits will take him a long way, even if he never develops elite-level high-end skill.
4. Oliver Suvanto, Tappara (Fin.)
Suvanto is a hulking Finnish center with a fairly safe floor as a bottom-six, defensive center. His offensive game is incredibly interesting because there are flashes of bursts and higher-end skill, but they haven't come through consistently this year, partly because he spent most of the season at the men's level in Finland.
Suvanto has a heavy shot, and he is excellent along the boards and on the cycle. His game isn't built on dynamism; it's built on hard work and collaborative play with his team.
Suvanto understands how to play a pro-style game and already excels at the fine details. He must work on his skating a bit and hopefully unlock his skill. He's one of the youngest players in the draft, and he already has one of the best power games.
5. Jack Hextall, Youngstown (USHL)
As one of the smartest players in the draft, Hextall routinely finds a way to be more than the sum of his parts.
He isn't the quickest player, but he outworks his weaknesses. Hextall slows the game down and picks apart his opponents, exploiting seams and taking advantage when defenders overcommit. Hextall takes advantage of every opportunity he's presented with.
While he lacks a standout tool in his game, his intelligence elevates all of his tools.
One of the most promising parts of Hextall's game is that he rarely settles for low-danger scoring chances, often looking to attack the home-plate area as a playmaker or a shooter. His defensive game is quite solid as well, thanks to his diagnostic skills in his own zone. His projection to the next level is that of a middle-six center.
Best Of The Rest
Ilia Morozov, Miami (Ohio) (NCAA)
Playing at the college level this year was a big step up for Morozov, and he handled the challenge admirably. He was looked to in every situation, playing on the power play and penalty kill, while showing he's a capable top-six center despite his youth. He's not flashy, but he finds ways to be consistently effective.
Alexander Command, Orebro Jr. (Swe.)
In a draft where there are questions about the center depth, Command has become a player that analysts and scouts seem to value because he projects down the middle at the next level. His motor and solid physical tools make him a safe bet to be a steady presence down the middle as a pro.
Maddox Dagenais, Quebec (QMJHL)
One of the more physical players in the draft, Dagenais has become known for his willingness to throw his weight around. He has great size at 6-foot-4, which helps make him hard to knock off the puck. He plays with plenty of power with and without the puck. He could end up being drafted quite high, ahead of even a few of the players in the top five.
Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa (OHL)
A bit raw, but his massive frame and versatility have made Rogowski a favorite among NHL scouts. He can play a defensive role where he could leverage his size to drive results, and he has the skill to be more of an offensive presence. He has plenty of upside if there is some skill development still to come.
Yegor Shilov, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
With great hands and excellent creativity, Shilov could very well be a high-value pick if he falls out of the first round. His flashes are very high, but he also tends to disappear a bit. He must push the pace a bit more, but he has the offensive mind to be a very solid center.
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