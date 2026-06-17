2026 NHL Draft: Top Five Defensemen Include Smits, Reid And Verhoeff

A handful of promising defense prospects could go in the top 10 of the NHL draft. Prospect expert Tony Ferrari breaks down his top five and the best of the rest.
The defense class in this month's NHL draft is quite impressive.
Five blueliners could go in the top 10 of the draft, and as many as 15 could go in the first round. And there's no consensus on the order.
Nearly every team that has won a Stanley Cup in the last decade has done so with a couple of horses on the back end who could impact a game in a variety of ways.
The value a defenseman brings can be quite wide-ranging. Whether it's an elite mover with skilled hands or a stout defender who can kill play along the wall and move the puck to the forwards, effective defensemen are integral in winning.
Let's look at the top five defensemen eligible for the 2026 NHL draft and a few from the best of the rest.
1. Alberts Smits, Jukurit (Fin.)
The Latvian defender has been playing in Finland since he was 13 to advance his hockey career. Now, Smits is arguably the best defenseman in the 2026 NHL draft.
He has a massive frame, skates like the wind and already defends at a high level. With his mobility, puckhandling and willingness to push the pace, there is plenty of offensive upside to his game as well.
Smits has performed well every time he's been given a chance to shine on a bigger stage. At the World Junior Championship, he was one of the best defenders and helped Latvia push Canada to overtime.
At the Olympics, he went toe-to-toe with Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Lucas Raymond, among others, and fared pretty well. Smits could be a legitimate No. 1 defender one day in the NHL.
2. Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota (NCAA)
Coming into the year as the No. 1 blueliner on most boards, the former WHLer took the step to play in the NCAA.
Verhoeff had some growing pains. He did seem to waver down the stretch a bit and may have had one of his worst showings in the Frozen Four, but he did quite well overall this year.
Verhoeff was one of Canada's better defenders at the world juniors, especially with the puck, and he should have been given more room to run.
His passing and intuitive play are major strengths. His feet need to get a bit quicker from a standstill, but he's smart enough to escape pressure and evade forecheckers when needed.
Verhoeff has everything you want from a top-end defenseman, and if he hadn't played college hockey this year, he probably would have locked the top defender spot fairly easily.
3. Malte Gustafsson, HV71 (Swe.)
Gustafsson checks all of the boxes you want in a stay-at-home defenseman. He's big, physical, mobile and understands when to defend with his feet and when to use his body.
Gustafsson is a very well-refined defensive-zone presence who truly seems to know how to kill plays and quickly move the puck to teammates up ice.
When Gustafsson was playing against junior-aged competition, he was quite stout in his own end. He consistently used his skating and stick work to dislodge the puck and get things turned around.
It was when he jumped up to the pro level that his physical game really began to shine. He seemingly got better against men at the pro level than the junior level. That's not supposed to happen.
Gustafsson may not be a dynamic offensive presence, but he's the kind of stopper every team needs.
4. Chase Reid, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
If you want a puck-mover with the kind of skating and skill to be a power-play quarterback, Chase Reid is the defenseman for you.
His passing is fantastic on the breakout and in the offensive zone. He seems to have the confidence to join the rush or jump into the attack in the offensive zone as well. He's the fastest-rising defenseman in the class, even being discussed as a No. 1 blueliner.
His defensive game is still a bit of a work in progress, with some issues on the pivot or in the corners.
Reid has the tools to become a good defender, with ideal size and skating as a very solid base to work with. There might be a bit too much hype right now, but there is also a reason people are big fans of his game.
5. Carson Carels, Prince George (WHL)
Carels is one of the more divisive blueliners in the class, in my opinion.
He has a lot to like in his game. He's got great size, moves fairly well and has an impressive and fairly safe defensive floor. Carels has the strength to compete in puck battles or move opponents from the net front.
Carels put up massive numbers in the WHL this year, often jumping into play and making things happen. His 73 points in 58 games were tied for the fourth-most by defensemen in the league.
The one thing I always came away with, though, is that so much of his production wouldn't be available at the NHL level because of the increased structure and his lack of truly dynamic skating or handling. The offensive upside is there, but I just don't know how much of it will be realized at the next level.
Best Of The Rest
Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
The most dynamic defender in the class dealt with a hip injury throughout the latter portion of the year. Villeneuve would easily be in the top five if he were just a bit bigger. NHL scouts have concerns about him being 5-foot-11 and 162 pounds, but his puck skill and offensive intellect are elite.
Ryan Lin, Vancouver (WHL)
Lin is a very effective puck-mover who can skate with the puck in transition. He's a creative offensive player who has had some really high moments throughout the year while also dealing with injuries. A team could take a big swing on an upside-type player.
Juho Piiparinen, Tappara (Fin.)
Piiparinen is a safe, steady, no-nonsense kind of blueliner. He's not going to find himself in trouble too often, but he's also not going to threaten the other team with the puck. He's simply an efficient and effective defenseman.
Tommy Bleyl, Moncton (QMJHL)
One of the most interesting second-half breakout defenders, Bleyl is a slippery defender who can shake off opposing players forechecking him in his own zone or escape pressure in the offensive zone with the puck. He has the potential to be an analytics darling at the NHL level.
William Hakansson, Lulea (Swe.)
Big and strong, Hakansson is the kind of defender NHL teams love because of his physical frame and tools. He's not going to dance anyone with the puck, but he's going to eliminate opponents on the boards and get the puck back for his team. He's a meat-and-potatoes style of defender.
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