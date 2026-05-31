2026 World Championship: Finland Nets Gold, Norway Upset Canada For Bronze

Finland bested Switzerland in the gold medal game with a dramatic overtime finish on Sunday. Roman Josi wins tournament MVP, and Norway upsets Canada for bronze in the final day of the IIHF 2026 World Championship.
The 2026 World Championship is officially complete after Finland earned a dramatic win in overtime on Sunday to secure the gold medal. This marks the fifth time Finland has won the World Championship, and the third time in seven years.
For the host nation, Switzerland, they experience the third-straight silver-medal finish. Heartbreak hasn't come at a premium for the Swiss at this competition, and it's all the more painful on home ice.
Florida Panthers and Finland captain Aleksander Barkov finished the competition as his team's leading scorer with 11 points in 10 games. This was his first action back from his ACL and MCL tears from training camp.
Switzerland had a number of players standout at this tournament, including Sven Andrighetto, Denis Malgin, Roman Josi, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier, who all finished in the top five in scoring.
Nashville Predators and Switzerland captain Josi was named MVP of the tournament, leading all defensemen in scoring with five goals and 12 points in 10 appearances.
As for the finish for third place, Norway surprised the hockey world with such a strong performance at this tournament. They went on to defeat Canada in the bronze medal game on Sunday, thanks to Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen and his overtime winner.
This was Norway's first medal at the World Championship, and what a performance it was that they put on.
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