Koblar Nets Bronze Medal: How The Maple Leafs Performed At The IIHF 2026 World Championship
Here's how Joseph Woll, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and Tinus Luc Koblar performed at the IIHF 2026 World Championship as representatives of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
With the 2026 World Championship wrapped up on Sunday, the campaign is officially over for the Toronto Maple Leafs players who represented their countries at this tournament.
Only one Maple Leaf was able to earn a medal, as the gold medal game between Finland and Switzerland didn't feature any current players in Toronto's system.
Nonetheless, here is how the Maple Leafs performed and represented at the 2026 World Championship.
Joseph Woll, Team USA
Joseph Woll's contributions for Team USA at the World Championship weren't very long-lasting, nor that impressive, unfortunately for the goaltender.
After three appearances for the Americans, Woll wasn't given any more ice time because his performances just weren't up to standard. The 27-year-old posted a 4.65 goals-against average and a .761 save percentage at the tournament, and eventually lost the starting role to Devin Cooley.
USA was eliminated in the quarterfinal by Team Canada, with Woll not featuring in that contest.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Team Sweden
Oliver Ekman-Larsson was a standout player for Team Sweden at the World Championship and could even be considered his team's MVP.
Named captain of Sweden for this competition, Ekman-Larsson finished the campaign with over a point-per-game average. The 34-year-old defenseman notched three goals and nine points in eight outings, ending the tournament as Sweden's second-highest scorer, only behind Detroit Red Wings star Lucas Raymond.
Sweden went as far as the quarterfinal, with Switzerland ending their tournament at that stage.
Morgan Rielly, Team Canada
Morgan Riely completed his tournament without marking a goal, but still put up three assists and a plus-minus rating of plus-four in 10 games for Team Canada.
With that, he was a second-pairing defenseman, often pencilled in alongside Winnipeg Jets blueliner Dylan DeMelo. He also saw a fair share of time on Canada's power play, especially when Evan Bouchard's tournament ended early after suffering an injury in the quarterfinal.
In Canada's bronze medal game, Rielly was one of the more utilized players for his team. He led all defensemen in ice time, logging 22:57 on Sunday. Rielly also picked up a plus-one and took five shots on goal in their 3-2 overtime loss.
John Tavares, Team Canada
John Tavares was utilized far less than Rielly was on the back end. However, Tavares was very useful for Canada and was a solid contributor offensively when he was on the ice.
Tavares' tournament concluded with three goals and six points in 10 appearances for the Canadians. The 35-year-old veteran, who typically supplies second-line center duties for the Maple Leafs, spent more time as a third-line left winger for Canada.
This was Tavares' fifth tournament for Canada at the World Championship, but is still yet to win a medal at the competition.
Tinus Luc Koblar, Team Norway
Not only was Tinus Luc Koblar the best-performing Maple Leaf at the World Championship, but he was also arguably one of the surprise players of the whole competition.
Though he wasn't able to record a point in Norway's bronze-medal win against Canada on Sunday, he was still a driving factor in his country's having such a successful tournament. In fact, this marks the first campaign in which Norway claimed a medal at the World Championship.
The 18-year-old Maple Leafs prospect scored six goals and nine points in 10 contests, equalling Ekman-Larsson's point total to lead Maple Leafs players in scoring at the tournament. He was also the player who went the furthest in the tournament among Toronto's representatives.
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