A Canadian 25-And-Under World Hockey Championship Roster Could Be A Wagon

What if Canada sent a U-26 roster to the World Championship? Watch Ken Campbell's video column for more.
So why doesn't Canada take a page from its southern neighbors (not neighbours) who are winning everything at the moment?
Heck, go a step further and take a team comprised entirely of players who are 25 and under.
Take a look at the roster as it would stand today and the one it could resemble depending on what happens in the first round of the NHL playoffs, and tell me these guys would not be compelling, energetic and a hell of a lot of fun to watch.
And who knows. They might even win.
Take a look at today's video column and the proposed rosters, and let us know what you think.
Here's how Canada's 25-and-under roster would look like today, based on players whose teams are out of the NHL playoffs and not on AHL rosters:
Based on what transpires in the first round of the Stanley and Calder Cup playoffs, here's what Canada's 25-and-under roster could look like when the tournament begins May 15:
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