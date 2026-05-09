Alex Newhook's Playoff Performance A Point Of Pride For Newfoundland And Labrador

Mike Matheson floated a seeing-eye shot from the left point at 4:27 of the first to make it 2-0. Alexandre Carrier added to the lead in the third after Tage Thompson lost his footing at the blueline, turning a potential Sabres chance into a 2-on-1 the other way. Nick Suzuki capped it with an empty-netter. Jakub Dobes was steady in net with 27 saves, allowing just Zach Benson's late-second-period marker.