Alex Newhook's Playoff Performance A Point Of Pride For Newfoundland And Labrador
Montreal Canadiens left winger Alex Newhook became the sixth NHLer from the small province to record a multi-goal performance in a Stanley Cup playoff contest.
BUFFALO — Alex Newhook reminded everyone why Newfoundland and Labrador continues to punch above its weight in the NHL.
The St. John's, Nfld., native scored twice, becoming just the sixth player born in the province to record a multi-goal game in the Stanley Cup playoffs, as the Montreal Canadiens cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 2. The win knotted the Eastern Conference second-round series at one game apiece.
Newhook's first goal came just 1:36 into the contest, capitalizing on a Peyton Krebs turnover in the Buffalo zone. Kaiden Guhle threaded a perfect pass through Alex Tuch's legs, and Newhook redirected it past Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon for a 1-0 lead.
He added his second at 4:47 of the second period, just four seconds after Buffalo's power play expired, tapping in a feed from Jake Evans on a rush. It was clinical, opportunistic hockey from a player who has quietly emerged as Montreal's most reliable secondary scorer this post-season.
The performance was vintage Newhook: speed through the neutral zone, relentless forechecking and that innate ability to find soft spots in the offensive zone.
For a Canadiens team still waiting for consistent production from stars like Cole Caufield (now scoreless in five games) and Juraj Slafkovsky (one assist in eight), Newhook's two-goal outburst was a breath of fresh air.
He joined an exclusive club of Newfoundland greats — Michael Ryder (five multi-goal playoff games), Ryane Clowe (three), Teddy Purcell, Daniel Cleary and Alex Faulkner — who have delivered in the brightest lights.
Not bad for a province with less than 600,000 people.
Before the game, Newhook provided his team with some energy, reading the lineup card in enthusiastic fashion.
"As a group, we knew we needed a big effort tonight," Newhook said. "When you get the lineup read, it gives you the opportunity to expel some energy early."
Montreal built on that early momentum.
Mike Matheson floated a seeing-eye shot from the left point at 4:27 of the first to make it 2-0. Alexandre Carrier added to the lead in the third after Tage Thompson lost his footing at the blueline, turning a potential Sabres chance into a 2-on-1 the other way. Nick Suzuki capped it with an empty-netter. Jakub Dobes was steady in net with 27 saves, allowing just Zach Benson's late-second-period marker.
Their power play went 0-for-5 after converting twice in the series opener. Lyon allowed four goals on 27 shots, continuing a shaky stretch since taking over the crease. Buffalo's stars — Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn — had their moments but couldn't convert, with pucks rolling off sticks and shots sailing high.
The home crowd, which had been electric early in the playoffs, fell quiet as Montreal dictated play.
This victory fits Montreal's pattern from its seven-game first-round triumph over Tampa Bay, alternating wins and losses in a way that keeps opponents guessing.
After dropping Game 1 on the road, the Canadiens flipped the script, outworking Buffalo in all zones and capitalizing on turnovers.
Newhook's line, featuring energy from players like Evans, provided the depth scoring that has defined Montreal's surprising playoff run.
For Newfoundland hockey fans, nights like this carry extra meaning.
The Rock has produced its share of talent despite its small population, and Newhook is carrying that torch proudly in Habs red. His two goals were a statement that players from smaller markets can thrive under playoff pressure.
The series now shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday. The Canadiens will return home buoyed by this decisive win, while Buffalo must regroup and rediscover the intensity that carried them through the first round. If Newhook and company can maintain this level, the Habs' depth and resilience could prove difficult to handle in what promises to be a hard-fought series.
Newfoundlanders excel when the lights are brightest. On this night in Buffalo, Alex Newhook made sure the hockey world took notice.
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