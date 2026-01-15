Top 2026 NHL Draft Prospects To Watch At The All-American Game: Hextall, Mutryn And More

The USHL's annual NHL draft showcase takes place on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on the NHL Network.
The USHL has assembled the best draft-eligible talent from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the rest of the league to put the young stars on display.
The NTDP and players selected from around the USHL will be split into two teams, Team Blue and Team White, where they will go head-to-head at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. We will see teammates go up against each other, whether it's the NTDP being split up or players from various USHL squads finding themselves on opposite teams.
NHL stars, such as Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, Jack and Quinn Hughes, Dylan Larkin, Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Knies, among countless others, have taken part in this annual game. The USHL puts on the event every year to give scouts from around the NHL an opportunity to see the best the league has to offer.
This year's game may not have the top-end draft-eligible talent that they've had in the past, but there is plenty of really solid talent coming from the U.S. this year. This year's roster will balance solid role players with some higher-risk upside swings who have some work to do to round out their game.
Let's dive into the rosters and look at who are some of the top names to watch for at the All-American game in Plymouth.
An incredibly smart skater, Hextall could be a fringe first-rounder or early Day 2 pick. He has 30 points in 34 games so far.
His ability to break down plays, pick apart defensive gaffes and find a way to generate a scoring chance on his stick or a teammate's is beautifully tactical. He's a very good transition player, a smart defensive player and an excellent offensive creator.
Hextall isn't the biggest or fastest player, but he almost always has the mental edge.
Schairer is a big, mobile defender with plenty of physical tools.
He is a very steady defensive player who can kill plays and turn them around with an excellent breakout pass.
Every time you watch him, you can see the projection to the NHL, playing second- or third-pairing minutes as a steady presence. The question has been what his special trait is. He doesn't have a standout skill at this point. He has all of the tools, but we just need to see how he decides to use them moving forward.
Jardine is a top-five scorer among draft-eligible players in the USHL, with 26 points in 29 games.
He's a tactical player who makes excellent reads. His constant scanning helps him see how the play is developing, and he understands where it's going next. He makes quick decisions with the puck on his stick, passing it off and then jumping into a pocket of space to make himself available for a return pass.
Jardine isn't the most physically gifted player, but his intelligence helps make up for it.
Playing down the middle and on the wing this season, Hafele might be one of the most versatile and exciting players at the All-American Game.
His speed on the forecheck is a headache for defenders, and his ability to create chances off pressuring and turning over defenders has been quite impressive this year. Hafele isn't the biggest player, but his work rate is very good, and he puts in an honest effort defensively.
He has upside as a speed-driven winger or a high-pace center, likely in a middle-six role for an NHL club.
With 24 points in 25 games, Zielinski is always fun to watch. His puck skill and creativity make him an excellent junior scorer with a positive projection to the college ranks.
The questions in his game come down to whether he can be a pro-style player without the physical edge needed around the boards or at the net front. Zielinski needs to round out his game, but the offensive skill and tools are evident every time he steps on the ice.
There are so many nights when Berchild is the driver of play for the NTDP, using his high IQ, quick hands, slick passing and a very good shot to generate offensive chances.
He has grown away from the puck, making a better effort defensively as this season has gone on.
His 5-foot-10 frame is a concern for NHL scouts, but he is a highly competitive player who is always looking to push play up the ice. He's more shifty than truly fast, especially in the neutral zone. Berchild is a risk because of the size, but his skill and intellect make him a bet worth making.
Victor Plante will be the third Plante brother to play in the All-American game after brother Zam (2022) and Max (2024) previously put their talents on display. The third time might be the charm as Victor leads the U-18 NTDP squad in scoring this year, with 29 points in 33 games.
Plante is a lethal shooter who always seems to find space off the puck. He's routinely been the player stepping up in big moments for this year's NTDP squad when they need a goal. He's an energetic forechecker and a player who always seems to be buzzing around.
His size will be a concern for NHL scouts, but he's one of the most interesting Americans in this draft cycle.
Mutryn is a very interesting player who has started to catch the eye of scouts. He's a physical winger who thrives when he is able to get downhill on defenders.
Despite his offensive numbers not jumping off the page, Mutryn is the kind of player NHL clubs look for as the muscle in the top six who can play with the higher-skill players.
Mutryn plays with enough pace despite some sloppy skating technically at times. He doesn't allow that to affect him, though, getting in on the forecheck, disrupting breakouts and consistently causing headaches for opposing teams.
He's a little raw offensively, but the flashes are intriguing for NHL scouts.
