Are The Anaheim Ducks Going To Win The NHL's Pacific Division?

What do you think the reaction would have been had you said before the season started that the Anaheim Ducks would be the betting favorite to win the Pacific Division with 15 games remaining?
I imagine hysterical laughter would be the most popular reaction, followed by rolled eyes and some dig about your lack of hockey knowledge.
Well, here we are.
The Ducks, which lead the Vegas Golden Knights by a point and the Edmonton Oilers by two, are in pole position to win the Pacific Division.
Quack, quack. If you're an Oilers or Golden Knights fan, is it too soon to panic?
The Ducks have a superb chance of winning the Pacific Division for the first time in nine years, with their +140 odds implying a 41.67 percent probability.
And their path is one of the least resistance, at least on paper.
The Ducks have eight home games, including a five-game homestand against teams outside the playoff picture, with only two – the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks – having a viable chance of cracking the post-season.
Of their 15 remaining games, the Ducks play 11 against non-playoff teams, including two tilts against the Calgary Flames, Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Sharks.
The Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild represent their toughest remaining contests, at least as far as the standings go.
Their longest road trip is three games, including contests in Calgary, Vancouver and the big one against the Oilers at Rogers Place.
With the league's fifth-best points percentage since Jan. 13 (.727), tied with the Ottawa Senators, the Ducks also have form on their side.
If the Golden Knights and Oilers don't win the Pacific Division, they will likely collide in the first round of the playoffs.
Both teams will want to avoid that outcome about as much as the Oilers' desire to steer clear of starting Tristan Jarry down the stretch.
The Golden Knights' +150 odds imply a 40 percent chance. Like the Ducks, Vegas has 15 games, eight of which are at home. Unlike the Ducks, the Golden Knights have endured a woeful patch, with the seventh-worst points percentage (.438) since Jan. 26.
Vegas has a four-game homestand, along with three- and four-game road trips, and plays seven against non-playoff teams, including the Canucks twice and the Flames.
They also face the Oilers twice, which bodes well for the Ducks, which will thoroughly enjoy seeing their loathed rivals take points off each other.
Despite being the least likely of the three to win the division (20 percent implied probability), the Oilers' Stanley Cup odds (+1100) are tied with the Golden Knights for the NHL's fourth shortest.
They enter their final 14 games with the fourth-worst points percentage since Jan. 31 (.423), and the worst one-two punch between the pipes.
While Connor Ingram won't be mistaken for a Vezina Trophy candidate, he should get most of the starts as we round the final corner.
Considering Tristan Jarry's ghastly numbers since arriving in Alberta's capital (0.855 save percentage, 4.17 goals-against average), coach Kris Knoblauch has no alternative.
There is some good news for the Oilers as they will play the Golden Knights twice and the Ducks once. In addition, nine of the Oilers' remaining 14 games are at home.
While Rogers Place hasn't been a fortress like seasons past, the Oilers will still be thrilled about playing the bulk of their remaining games there.
So, who's it going to be, and will we see a Golden Knights-versus-Oilers first-round clash?