Are The Michigan Wolverines NCAA National Championship Favorites After Securing Landon DuPont?

Moreover, DuPont is something of an anomaly. Only one other defenseman who was ever the presumptive No. 1 pick in the following summer's draft has started his college season at 17. That was another Wolverine: Owen Power, although he did turn 18 in November, compared to DuPont, who will play the entirety of his season as a 17-year-old. There were some limiting factors (COVID, among others), but Power wasn't exactly the world-beater some might have expected, so it's both a small and suboptimal sample for comparison.