The Battle of the 2026 NHL Draft Class in the NCAA This Season

Michigan State takes the cake for the most players with four, led by the seventh pick, and Seattle Kraken prospect Chase Reid, who, similar to Rudolph, will be the offensive engine from the blueline and the powerplay quarterback on day one. Then there’s six-foot-five winger Ethan Belchetz, who fell to the Utah Mammoth at pick 17 after being hyped up as a top five prospect at the start of the year. Then towards the end of the first round there’s Jack Hextall, a Calgary Flames draft pick, and for Hextall, he will likely play a bottom-six role, and he will excel at it; he’s a very smart and detailed player who can shut down lines and still provide secondary scoring. Lastly for the Spartans, there’s Tommy Bleyl, who moved his commitment from 2027 to 2026 and will be another high-end offensive producer behind Reid on the blueline. Bleyl tore up the QMJHL and will be a great second option for their power play.