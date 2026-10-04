Are The Oilers Going To Let Goaltending Be The Downfall Of McDavid's Era?

To start the 2026-27 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers appear to have similar problems to those they've faced in the past. Connor McDavid's offense can win them games, but their defense and goaltending can lose them games just as fast.
The Edmonton Oilers' season opener Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks went to overtime, and the team salvaged a point from a “ridiculous” effort. But the main storyline coming out of that near-disaster was familiar: shaky goaltending.
Tristan Jarry allowed six goals in his season debut. It was the 10th time in his last 12 games as an Oiler that he has allowed four or more. He made some key saves early and in overtime, but he also let in too many soft goals, picking up where he left off after a disappointing 2025-26 season.
Jarry lost the starting job last season, and it already looks like he’s headed in the same direction in 2026-27.
Asked directly about Jarry's performance, Babcock was blunt.
"Well, I mean, obviously that was pretty clear. Everyone knows that, so we might as well move on." He did add, "Our part is to play way better… If we want to play like that, we're going to be chasing the game."
So, a lot was left to be desired in that first game of the season. The fact remains, the goaltending is a major question mark, and it’s not the first time. In fact, since Connor McDavid joined the Oilers, goaltending has been Edmonton's Achilles ' heel.
Fans greeted Jarry with a Bronx cheer in Game 1. Broadcaster Jason Gregor said it would be misleading to call this just one game.
"At some point your goalie's gotta stop some pucks.”
He’s not the only analyst who feels this way, and fans have every right to be frustrated. It’s the same old song and dance, and it has people nervous. At what point do the Oilers spend the assets to get a quality, proven netminder?
They’ve tried making big moves at every other position, but GM Stan Bowman (and others before him) keeps shopping in the goalie bargain bin without paying bargain prices.
The rough opener should have the Oilers weighing their options. Frederik Andersen's December debut is light years away. Devon Levi could be a success story, but what if he isn’t? He allowed seven goals on 22 shots in his Oilers debut, but bounced back nicely against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, allowing one goal on 20 shots. Still, Edmonton may have to look outside the organization.
The name at the center of that speculation is Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. Whether the Oilers could make a play for him, and whether Hellebuyck would soften his stance enough to make a deal possible, are questions the team may soon have to answer.
The organization owes this urgency to the rest of the team and to McDavid, who has been patient, but may not be for much longer. The Oilers have the offensive firepower to compete for a championship. They’ve proven as much time and time again.
Their defense needs work, but when it’s on, the Oilers can shut teams down. The element of the game that’s always been a worry is the goaltending. It's the recurring weak spot, and it is increasingly hard to ignore. The risk is that inconsistent play between the pipes is undermining a window of contention the team has spent years building, and it is now blatantly obvious.
For now, the Oilers insist the fix starts with their own play in front of Jarry. But after one game and a long stretch of similar results, the pressure is on to find a real fix. Putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound isn’t working.
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