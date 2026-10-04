“We Didn’t Give Up a Touchdown”: Babcock Seeing Progress As Oilers Beat Kraken

Among those stepping up is Owen Michaels, who scored again. It was his second on the season. For a rookie, he's poised and where he needs to be, something the coaching staff continues to notice. When asked about the feeling of contributing to an NHL lineup and making the case that he should be a regular, even when the veterans return, Michaels wasn't shy about his self-belief. "I think it's just something I've always taken a lot of pride in. You know, trying to play the game the right way, play a hard 200-foot game, and try to be consistent in that regard."