“We Didn’t Give Up a Touchdown”: Babcock Seeing Progress As Oilers Beat Kraken

Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026 4:14 AM
Edmonton stifled Seattle with a disciplined defensive structure, limiting shots and high-danger chances as Devon Levi stood tall to help the Oilers embrace a gritty, low-event win. It was the farthest thing from the first two games of the season against Vancouver.
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