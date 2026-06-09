Auston Matthews' Commitment Is A Relief For Maple Leafs Amid Dylan Larkin News
Maple Leafs GM John Chayka gave a promising update on Auston Matthews' commitment to the team, which is good news for Toronto at a time when team loyalty has come into question elsewhere.
If you're a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the best news you could've hoped to get came your way this past weekend at the NHL's draft combine.
That news didn't have anything to do with who the Maple Leafs will be selecting first overall in this month's draft.
It came when Toronto GM John Chayka told reporters on Friday about a recent meeting with star center and captain Auston Matthews.
"(W)hat I saw was a happy captain," Chayka said of Matthews at the combine. "Someone who's got a lot of pride to be the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Someone who wants to win in Toronto, which aligns with how we're thinking about it."
Matthews telling Chayka he wants to win in Toronto is all management needs to hear to go all-in on a bounce-back season and try to reach a new level.
If Matthews wants to ride out these difficult seasons in Toronto, Chayka has time to try and win with Matthews or convince him to re-sign.
If those things don't happen, they can explore trading him at the 2028 NHL trade deadline. But for now, Matthews' promising words to Chayka are very good news for Leafs fans.
The trade request Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has made this past week is a reminder that any cornerstone player could, at any point, get impatient with their team's lack of success.
So Matthews' endorsement of the Maple Leafs' direction is going to make their attempts to put together a bounce-back season in 2026-27 a whole lot easier than it would've been had he requested a trade.
If Matthews wanted out of Toronto or didn't otherwise sound committed to the team, Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin would have to set all plans aside and focus on trading Matthews to the highest bidder. Perhaps a full-scale rebuild would be even more appealing at that point.
But in times of adversity, you find out who actually wants to be in Toronto through thick and thin.
It could be worse, Leafs fans – Toronto could be where the Wings are right now: the periphery of the playoff race, with a hometown hero who reportedly wants out.
But Chayka has bought time for the squad with their star captain.
Matthews is one of the greatest Leafs in franchise history, if not the greatest-ever Leaf. So it's a huge relief for Toronto fans that Matthews wants to be part of a turnaround. And for the rest of this off-season and the beginning of next year, the Buds can take their best swing at the plate with Matthews on board and recalibrate at that point.
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