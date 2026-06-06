'What I Saw Was A Happy Captain': Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Describes Early Interactions With Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka has no other reason to believe that Auston Matthews is happy with the team, as he describes encouraging conversations he had with him recently.
Ever since Auston Matthews suffered his knee injury in late March, there's been great uncertainty around his status with the Toronto Maple Leafs. And when he appeared in front of the media in Toronto's final media availability after the season, he said he "can't predict the future," which only set off more alarms.
However, with John Chayka now on board as the team's GM, there have been "several conversations" between him and Matthews to this point. And with that, Chayka is optimistic about Matthews' commitment to Toronto, and has only experienced positive interactions with the Leafs' captain.
Over a week ago, there were reports about Chayka and Matthews finally being able to meet over a Zoom call. It appeared to be a positive connection, and Matthews seemed to be "in a good place" with the Maple Leafs.
According to Chayka in his media availability at the NHL scouting combine, he and Matthews have spoken some more, and he doesn't seem to have any doubts about Matthews' attitude toward the upcoming season.
"We’ve had several conversations with him &and his representatives, and what I saw was a happy captain," Chayka told reporters on Friday. "Someone who’s got a lot of pride to be the captain of the Leafs. Someone who wants to win in Toronto, which aligns with how we’re thinking about it."
In a separate interview at the combine, Chayka explained further what those conversations have been about with Matthews.
"It's been encouraging," he said. "It's been honest and open dialogue, which is what we expect. His passion for the Leafs and his pride in putting that sweater on and being the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs is a big part of who he is. He has a deep burning desire to win in Toronto.
"A lot of the conversations have been constructive. We've got some ideas, he's got some ideas. As a captain, it's important he understands our vision and our plan, and we've been having those talks," Chayka added.
Matthews, 28, is entering the third year of his four-year contract that he signed in August 2023. He'll continue to earn $13.25 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 campaign.
Furthermore, he has a no-move clause on his contract for the duration of his deal, but is eligible to sign a contract extension beginning July 1 of next year.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.