'What I Saw Was A Happy Captain': Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Describes Early Interactions With Auston Matthews

thehockeynews.com 'Really Fond Of Him': Maple Leafs' Chayka Praises Stenberg, Impressed By 2026 NHL Draft Class, Talked About Meeting McKenna Toronto Maple Leafs John Chayka met with the media ahead of the final of the NHL's scouting combine. He discussed his intentions with the first-overall pick, the overall 2026 draft class, and how impressed he is with Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg.