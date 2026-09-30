Auston Matthews Praises Kirill Marchenko's Maple Leafs Debut: 'He Might Be The Best Unknown Player In The League'

Kirill Marchenko might have flown under the radar during his four years playing for a Columbus Blue Jackets team that failed to qualify for the playoffs. But now that he's in Toronto, the spotlight is bigger — and the expectations are higher.
Kirill Marchenko logged more than 20 minutes in his Toronto Maple Leafs debut. But the newest member of the team might have set his own personal record when it came to his post-game interview.
Marchenko's "Time On Mic" was seven minutes and 17 seconds.
Chances are that was more than he spoke in an entire month while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets. But following a trade to Toronto on the eve of the season-opener, it's clear that he isn't in Ohio anymore.
The 26-year-old might have flown under the radar during his four years playing for a team that failed to qualify for the playoffs. But now that he's in Toronto, the spotlight is bigger — and the expectations are higher.
It's a change of scenery that should provide Marchenko with the sort of attention that has eluded him so far in his career.
"Honestly, I remember talking about him maybe three years ago with one of the guys. He might be the best unknown player in the league," said Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. "Very, very underrated in my opinion. He's going to do a lot of very good things."
In a season-opening 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Marchenko showed glimpses of the player that was worth giving up a package that included Matthew Knies, Emil Andrae and a second-round pick.
Lining up alongside Matthews and Jack Rosolovic, Marchenko picked up an assist and had four shots on net, including a couple of one-timers that had Leafs fans already imagining the possibilities that should come now that there's two legitimate snipers on the top line.
"He's got such an elite skill-set. I thought we were able to connect on a couple of nice plays that didn't go in," said Matthews. "The more he gets settled it and the more time we get together the chemistry is going to build more and more.
Indeed, Marchenko said he slept maybe four hours on Monday night. Up until a couple of hours before the season opener, he still didn't know if his immigration status would allow him to play.
Give him and Matthews time together and we soon could be witnessing something similar to what Colorado has with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, who each had 100 points last season.
You can already see the potential.
"I had good chances," said Marchenko. "They pass me the puck and I have four, five shots. It's just so easy to play with these guys."
Following Monday night's trade, the Maple Leafs promptly signed Marchenko to a six-year extension that carries a $12.5-million cap hit, which makes him the second-highest paid player on the team. It's a massive gamble.
But the Maple Leafs are betting that Marchenko, who never played with elite forwards in Columbus, can be a 40-goal scorer now that he's got a better surrounding cast around him.
They're also wagering that his offensive production will be the missing piece for a team that in past years couldn't get over the hump in the playoffs. And that unlike past players, he'll flourish with more pressure and more eyeballs on him like never before.
So far, Marchenko is welcoming the newfound attention.
"Everybody knows everything about the league. We're looking for a win, we're looking to win the Cup," said Marchenko, who received one of the loudest cheers in the pre-game introductions. "Obviously, for me it's a good opportunity to show how I can play, how I can help these guys. They believe in me … so one is the best centers in the league. Of course, I'm nervous. But so excited.
Last year, Marchenko led Columbus with 27 goals. But that was while playing on a non-playoff team where defenseman Zach Werenski had the most points and where there wasn't another forward who managed 25 goals or even 60 points.
Now, he's on a line with Matthews. Now, he's on a team with William Nylander, John Tavares and No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna. Now, there are opportunities — and expectations that he will break out and get his name out there.
"I'm happy to be here," said Marchenko. "Here, it’s Auston Matthews. I’m excited. I’m excited more and more and tried to learn from him, tried to do something to help him. I just want to be happy here and make him happy."
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