Zach Werenski Explains Why The Columbus Blue Jackets Will Make The Playoffs; Does He Want The "C"?

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski did an interview with the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas that was released today.
He talked about many things from the summer drama to what he did during the past few summers. But he was asked why he thought the CBJ would make the playoffs, and here's what he had to say.
"I like our additions: two new guys that have won before with Nichushkin and Lomberg. That's experience you can't replicate, and you have to go through it in order to have it, and we have those guys on our team now.
"We have Bowns for a full year. I think what he did with our group last year, it was special, and I feel like having him for a full training camp, a full season, is really gonna help our group with a lot of the mistakes we made early on that really hurt us last year."
"I just like our core. I think we been close the last two seasons, and we haven't gotten it done. You add a couple of guys, you have Bowns for a full season, and I just like our chances."
"We're a good hockey team with a lot of skill. I like our size. Guddy, Lomberg, Olivier, guys that can really fight and hit, and bring energy that way. We kind of got a mix of everything. So, I just think we're in a good spot for it."
"It's honestly crazy the difference you feel when you have guys like that on your team. The game just feels different when you have Ollie out there. We missed him the last two weeks of the season he was out. It's a different game when he's on the ice. He's so good as well, scores 16 to 18 goals a year, plays 18 minutes a night. Guys like him, you get Lomby in here, you get Guddy the way he plays, and you definitely feel different when those guys are on your team."
He was also asked about the captaincy position that's open due to Boone Jenner leaving. Zach says he's thought about it, but hasn't talked about. Werenski paused a lot during this part of the interview, but then went on to talk about how Coyle, Olivier, and the young guys would be good choices as well. He says it would be an honor to be named captain, but he hasn't thought about it much.
"Thought about it, but No, haven't talked about. I don't know, we'll see." This part of the interview sounded a bit weird to be honest.
I urge you to listen to the full interview which is linked above. It starts at the 52 minute mark.
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