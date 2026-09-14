Zach Werenski Explains Why The Columbus Blue Jackets Will Make The Playoffs; Does He Want The "C"?

"It's honestly crazy the difference you feel when you have guys like that on your team. The game just feels different when you have Ollie out there. We missed him the last two weeks of the season he was out. It's a different game when he's on the ice. He's so good as well, scores 16 to 18 goals a year, plays 18 minutes a night. Guys like him, you get Lomby in here, you get Guddy the way he plays, and you definitely feel different when those guys are on your team."