Blue Jackets' Bowness And Red Wings' McLellan Were Absolutely Right

After two of the most disappointing NHL teams this season lost their last game, the Blue Jackets and Red Wings' coaches went off on their players. There are a couple of interesting dynamics with what happened.
Sometimes, the truth hurts. But there are also times when there are people who need to hear it in all its unvarnished uncomfortableness.
That was the case when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings decided to mail in their final games of the 2025-26 season and were blasted by their coaches, Rick Bowness and Todd McLellan, for it.
Coaches have so few devices at their disposal, and shaming players for their lack of effort is a powerful one, even if there's no more runway left in the season.
Ken Campbell reacts to blunt comments from Rick Bowness and Todd McLellan in his latest video column.
They are both veteran coaches who have been around winning organizations. And they were both right. When young players get into losing atmospheres, it seems they learn to accept losing as part of the deal. Because that's all they know.
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