Blue Jackets Fans Have Every Right Be Incensed Over Adam Fantilli's Contract Stalemate

Players have long memories, and as we’ve seen with scores of other NHLers, they can get essentially the same type of contract in any market they desire. Players force their way out of organizations more than ever, flexing their right to choose their own home for as much as the next seven years. So, by trying to clamp down on Fantilli’s financial compensation, the Blue Jackets are leaving a sour taste in Fantilli’s mouth that could last for years.