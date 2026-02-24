Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington's Stellar Olympics Should Raise His Trade Value

Or what about the Florida Panthers as somewhere Binnington could play? Their save percentage is second-last in the NHL, just below the Blues and Flyers. With Sergei Bobrovsky in the final season of his contract, Panthers GM Bill Zito could make a play for Binnington to essentially replace Bobrovsky – or to be part of a tandem with him this season and the next. And Binnington would likely be thrilled to join the back-to-back defending Cup champs.