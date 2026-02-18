'He's A Gamer': Canada's Jordan Binnington Came Through As A Nation Held Its Breath

Yes, he was incredible for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and one of the big reasons they outlasted the Americans in the title game. But this season has been a trial for both him and his St. Louis Blues. Not only are the Blues second-last in the Western Conference right now, but Binnington's personal numbers have been rough. Heading into the break, he had an .864 save percentage, while his eight wins tied him with the likes of Leevi Merilainen and Samuel Ersson – and Binnington has played more games than both of them.