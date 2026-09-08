Boston Bruins Sign Fraser Minten To Seven-Year, $50.4-Million Extension
The Boston Bruins have decided to make a long-term commitment with forward Fraser Minten.
Fraser Minten has agreed to a seven-year, $50.4-million extension ($7.2 million AAV) that will keep him under contract with the Bruins until the 2033-34 season.
Minten was set to become an RFA next summer and is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract. He will now be the fourth-highest paid forward on the Bruins when this deal begins in the 2027-28 season.
“We are excited to have signed Fraser to a long-term extension,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff. His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group.
“This is a mutual long-term commitment that reflects our confidence in Fraser and the important role he will play, as well as Fraser’s belief in our team moving forward.”
The 22-year-old is coming off a promising rookie season with 17 goals and 35 points in 82 games with the Bruins, while leading all first-year players with a +21 plus-minus rating. He was tied for fifth on the team in goals last season, while his 35 points were the most by a Bruins rookie since the 2017-18 season.
Minten was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Bruins along with a 2026 first-round pick at the 2025 trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo.
The Vancouver native first made his NHL debut in the 2023-24 season, suiting up for just four games with the Maple Leafs. He spent the next season split between the AHL-affiliated Toronto Marlies, playing only 19 regular-season NHL games with the organization before being traded.
Before entering the NHL, Minten spent four seasons in the WHL split between the Kamloops Blazers and the Saskatoon Blades.
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