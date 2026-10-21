Wild's Top Line Of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, And Boldy Dominate Oilers Despite Loss

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2026 6:48 PM
A recurring theme is the dominance of the Minnesota Wild's top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy. Although they suffered a defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, the top line was dominant again, finding their way onto the score sheet numerous times.
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