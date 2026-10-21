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Wild's Top Line Of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, And Boldy Dominate Oilers Despite Loss

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Julian Gaudio
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Oct 21, 2026 6:48 PM

A recurring theme is the dominance of the Minnesota Wild's top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy. Although they suffered a defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, the top line was dominant again, finding their way onto the score sheet numerous times.

The Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers met in a highly anticipated matchup between two heavyweights clicking on all cylinders.

On one side, Kirill Kaprizov has been unstoppable, leading the NHL in goals and scoring at a rate better than one goal per game. On the other side, Connor McDavid is setting NHL records left, right, and center, and arguably playing the best hockey of his career.

Tuesday's affair saw the Wild jump out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek. The Oilers responded with three unanswered goals, two of which came from Leon Draisaitl on the power play. 

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Down by two goals in the third period, Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman scored to tie the game at 3-3 and send it to overtime. A costly penalty in the overtime stanza allowed the Oilers to win the game, with McDavid posting three primary assists on the power play.

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It was a hard loss to swallow, but the Wild played a strong game. Without the Oilers' power-play efficiency, the game likely would have gone very differently. According to MoneyPuck.com, the expected goals at 5-on-5 were 3.44 to 2.69 in favor of the Wild, but in all situations the Oilers had the advantage, 4.47 to 4.31.

Among the strong performers were Quinn Hughes and the Wild's top line of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, and Boldy. Kaprizov had an expected goals percentage of 81.61 percent, Hughes 79.21 percent, Eriksson Ek 72.67 percent, and Boldy 72.6 percent at 5-on-5.

Meanwhile, the Oilers' top line hovered below 30 percent.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 11th goal in 10 games, joining Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov in exclusive NHL company while climbing another Wild franchise leaderboard.
thehockeynews.comKirill Kaprizov Joins Connor McDavid In Exclusive NHL Company With Historic Start To SeasonKirill Kaprizov scored his 11th goal in 10 games, joining Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov in exclusive NHL company while climbing another Wild franchise leaderboard.

This sort of play-controlling dominance from the Wild's top line has become the expectation night in and night out, no matter the opponent. Kaprizov has scored in seven of the 10 games, Boldy has five goals and nine points in 10 games, and Eriksson Ek has seven points while playing lockdown defense. 

MoneyPuck.com ranks the Wild's top line 8th in expected goals percentage at 72.2 percent, among lines that have played at least 25 minutes together. 

The Oilers may have won, but last night's effort was another piece of evidence that the Wild have the big guns to compete with any team in the NHL.

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NHLEdmonton OilersKirill KaprizovMatt BoldyJoel Eriksson EkQuinn Hughes
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