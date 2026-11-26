NHL Power Rankings: One Thing All 32 Teams Are Thankful For
Nov 26, 2026 8:14 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 8:14 PM
With U.S. Thanksgiving historically being an important benchmark of the NHL calendar, Jason Chen focuses on one thing all 32 teams are thankful for.
Happy U.S. Thanksgiving!
If your favorite NHL team is currently in a playoff spot, historically, the odds of them making the playoffs is very good. It's been an unpredictable season, but rarely have we seen so many trades this early that have changed the landscape across the league.
We're already seeing some separation in the standings with the Atlantic and Central Divisions dominating the wild-card races in their respective conferences, while the relatively weaker Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions each have two really good teams and then everyone else.
If a team is to make a pre-emptive move and increase their playoff chances, now might be the right time to do so.
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The Red Wings just traded Dylan Larkin, and may still flip the picks they received for other pieces. The Dec. 1 deadline for Simon Edvinsson to sign with the Red Wings (or another team) to remain eligible to play for the 2026-27 season still looms, and the uncertain futures of both the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov and the Wild’s Quinn Hughes.
No matter the case, we’re always thankful for hockey season. In the spirit of the holidays, this week’s power rankings features one thing each team should be thankful for.
1. Carolina Hurricanes (19-3-3, +47. Previous Rank: 1)
The Hurricanes should be thankful for Eric Tulsky, who's running the most efficient team on the ice and with their cap structure. If any other team should be brave enough to hire another PhD chemist to be their GM, know that Tulsky paved the way.
2. Minnesota Wild (18-4-5, +36. PR: 2)
A rising cap makes all contracts look better, but the commitment that the Minnesota Wild made to Kirill Kaprizov somehow already looks like a bargain.
3. New Jersey Devils 17-8-0, +17. PR: 4)
Jack Hughes has yet to miss a game this season.
4. Dallas Stars (15-7-2, +7. PR: 5)
The Stars offense has no shine – they rank 27th in goals for per game – but Jake Oettinger (13-4-1, 2.13 GAA) is quietly having a fantastic season.
5. Colorado Avalanche (14-7-3, +28. PR: 6)
Jared Bednar has been blessed with elite talent, but he doesn't get the credit he deserves for getting the best out of them, or keeping the team afloat despite missing key players for long stretches. After Jon Cooper won in 2026, Bednar's the most baffling Jack Adams snub every season.
6. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-7-2, +14. PR: 8)
No matter how this current core ends up breaking up, the Lightning have had a lot to be thankful for almost two decades.
7. Edmonton Oilers (17-6-4, +22. PR: 3)
Thankful for an elite offense, because their goaltending and defense just don't cut it.
8. Florida Panthers (14-8-3, +7. PR: 11)
9. Ottawa Senators (16-7-3, +8. PR: 10)
They're better than the Leafs!
10. Montreal Canadiens (14-8-4, -1. PR: 7)
They got Dylan Larkin.
11. Boston Bruins (15-8-1, +20. PR: 9)
The Bruins should be thankful for such an easy schedule to start the season, though they should also be commended for taking advantage and banking points. They've lost four of their past six after losing five games in the first month of the season.
12. Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-5, +12. PR: 13)
The Golden Knights have been very streaky and not nearly as dominant as they used to be. They should be thankful the Pacific is about as deep as a puddle.
13. Nashville Predators (13-6-5, +4. PR: 12)
Every season, we wonder when the Predators might turn the page on their aging vets and start a new chapter, and yet every season they give the Predators a reason to delay. The average age of their top four scorers is almost 35.
14. Winnipeg Jets (13-9-4, -3. PR: 16)
They're 9-1-1 since their losing streak and thankful that everyone is playing like they want to stay there.
15. New York Islanders (12-7-5, +7. PR: 15)
The Islanders have gone after high-end talent many times over the past couple of decades but none have produced as much excitement as Matthew Schaefer.
16. St. Louis Blues (13-9-3, +4. PR: 18)
With the way Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg have panned out, the Blues are still probably thanking the Oilers for that one.
17. Utah Mammoth (13-10-3, -2. PR: 20)
Tons of talent on an exciting team, and thankful they're participating in the Winter Classic because how else would we have gotten those beautiful baby blue sweaters?
18. Buffalo Sabres (11-10-4, -6. PR: 22)
Maybe the Sabres should've gone out and got a better goalie, but keeping Jack Quinn around has proved to be an astute decision, too.
19. New York Rangers (13-10-1, +2. PR: 14)
How about sticking with Alexis Lafreniere? Sure, he doesn't excite as much as other first-overall picks, but he's developed into a solid player and leads all Rangers forwards in scoring.
20. Anaheim Ducks (12-13-1, +1. PR: 19)
Cutter Gauthier's scoring binge makes the Ducks worth watching, unless you're really into chaotic hockey where defense and goaltending are sometimes optional.
21. Seattle Kraken (11-10-1, -5. PR: 21)
Finally, the Kraken have found a creative offensive player in Berkly Catton because it was getting a little difficult to watch them try and score goals.
22. Washington Capitals (11-11-0, -7. PR: 17)
The Capitals are thankful for a young core with Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson leading the way, but it's overshadowed by really, really poor goaltending.
23. Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-6, -25. PR: 25)
Thankful that Matvei Michkov is staying… and that the Rick Tocchet memes are funny. But how long will either of those last?
24. Calgary Flames (11-13-2, -22. PR: 23)
The Flames weren't supposed to be competitive, but they're still making some good memories in the Saddledome's last hurrah, which has given the franchise countless unforgettable moments.
25. Los Angeles Kings (8-12-2, -11. PR: 29)
Things are pretty bleak in the land of bright lights, and thankfully they have Artemi Panarin otherwise that red light may never turn on.
26. Detroit Red Wings (9-12-3, -7. PR: 27)
Thankful there's less drama today in Detroit than a few days ago, and thankful for another Michigan product in Michael Hage that can be branded as the next great hope.
27. Chicago Blackhawks (9-14-2, -30. PR: 32)
thehockeynews.comKantserov Remains A Bright Spot For Blackhawks Without Bedard: NHL Fantasy Hockey Who's Hot, Who's Not?In this week's fantasy hockey roundup, Jason Chen highlights Roman Kantserov's impressive rookie campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, William Nylander's ongoing struggles with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and more.
28. San Jose Sharks (11-14-2, -30. PR: 26)
Hopefully, another young player to add to their impressive core… such as Edvinsson, perhaps?
29. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-13-1, -16. PR: 30)
Patience is indeed a virtue, and it’s paid off handsomely with Kent Johnson this season. The Blue Jackets faithful need a little something positive to cheer about this season.
30. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-14-3, -10. PR: 28)
Certainly thankful the winless streak is over.
31. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-15-2, -17. PR: 24)
The NHL is a bit of anomaly because it's not uncommon to see franchise players stay with one team through thick and thin. Sidney Crosby sets the gold standard – literally – and I think everyone's pretty thankful and satisfied he may truly be a Penguin for life.
32. Vancouver Canucks (6-20-1, -44. PR: 31)
They're a last-place club, but the vibes are still better than they were last season. Silver linings, right?
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