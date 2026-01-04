Brendan Shanahan Hired To Lead Review Of Men's Junior Hockey In Ontario

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Toronto Maple Leafs president, Brendan Shanahan, will lead a review of men’s junior hockey in Ontario and will deliver recommendations to all four organizations to strengthen and further evolve junior hockey in the province.

In his new role, Shanahan will look to develop the skills and character traits of hockey players and ensure that junior hockey in Ontario is athlete-centred and development-focused, before sharing his findings with a six-person committee.

"Shanahan will report to a six-person governance committee and produce two public documents: an interim paper that includes a framework for consulting with stakeholders in the coming weeks, and a final report with his recommendations later in 2026."

The committee Shanahan is set to report to consists of Craig Halpenny, president of Hockey Eastern Ontario, Dean Filane, president of Hockey Northwestern Ontario, Jeffrey Turner, chair of the Ontario Hockey Federation Board of Directors, Jonathan Goldbloom, chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors, John Kastner, Hockey Canada board member, and Katherine Henderson, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada.

“As a player, parent and executive, Brendan’s experience in the game is second to none and we are extremely appreciative of his commitment to lead this important project that will strengthen the experience for everyone involved with men’s junior hockey in Ontario,” Katherine Henderson said in a press release.

“Brendan is tremendously proud of his Ontario roots, and he has the full support of Hockey Canada and our three Ontario Members as he works to deliver recommendations that will benefit junior hockey in his home province for generations to come.”

Shanahan is as experienced as anyone in the hockey world, and he'll be using that experience in his new role.

“Playing hockey for Team Canada was one of the greatest honours of my career, so to work on this project with Hockey Canada and its three Ontario Members to help give back to the game in my home province is an opportunity that I am very grateful for,” Shanahan said.

“Throughout this review, I’m looking forward to learning from those involved in junior hockey in Ontario and better understanding their visions for how we can build a stronger system for everyone participating in our great game.”

Shanahan, 56, is one of the most decorated hockey players to play in the NHL. Drafted second overall by the New Jersey Devils in 1987, Shanahan won three Stanley Cups, an Olympic gold and is a member of the Triple Gold club. In his illustrious career, Shanahan scored 656 goals and 1354 points in 1,524 games.

Following his retirement, Shanahan joined the NHL as a Vice President, working as the VP of hockey and business development and the VP of NHL Player Safety for five seasons. In 2014, Shanahan joined the Maple Leafs as the president, holding the role for 11 seasons.

