Bruins Fans Should Boo Brad Marchand, But Not For The Reason You Might Think

If there's anyone in the NHL who appreciates humor and irony, it's Brad Marchand.

That's precisely why, when Marchand hits the TD Garden ice for the first time as a Florida Panther Tuesday night, Bruins fans should boo their lungs out at him.

Think about it. More than anyone, Marchand would love it. He's soak it all in and happily wear the black hat, as he's done through his arguably Hall of Fame career.

Boston fans are vocal and passionate, and of course they love Brad Marchand. But that doesn't mean they have to give him a standing ovation now that he's the enemy. In fact, in a weird way, booing Marchand would probably show the love for him more than cheering him would.

Watch today's video column for the full thoughts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.