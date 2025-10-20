WATCH: Brad Marchand skates at TD Garden for first time as member of Florida Panthers

It must have been somewhat of an odd feeling for Brad Marchand on Monday.

For the first time in the veteran forward’s NHL career, he took the ice at TD Garden in Boston as a member of an NHL team that isn’t the Bruins.

After spending his first 16 NHL seasons as one of the best players in Boston’s long and storied history, Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers at last year’s Trade Deadline.

The fit between Florida and Marchand was apparent almost instantly.

So much so, that after Marchand helped the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup, and coming up as the Conn Smythe Trophy runner-up in the process, Marchand decided to plant his flag in South Florida for a while, signing a six-year extension that will keep him with the Panthers through 2031.

Tuesday night, when the Bruins host Florida, it will be the first time Marchand plays an NHL game in that building wearing anything other than a Boston sweater.

To say it’ll be a big deal in the world of hockey is a gross understatement.

Last season, Marchand played in TD Garden as a member of Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

While most of the 'home' fans were cheering for Team USA, which led to some fun jeering of Marchand, it will likely not compare to what we will see when he takes the ice in his Panthers gear.

On Monday, all the focus was on Marchand as he took the ice in his old stomping grounds ahead of Tuesday’s game.

You can check out footage of Marchand practicing in the video below:

