Buffalo Sabres Could Go All-In By Trading For Blues' Robert Thomas, Insiders Say

Andre Leal
1h
The Buffalo Sabres are expected to be big players in the NHL trade market, and talks between them and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas have heated up, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

The latest reports surrounding St. Louis Blues star center Robert Thomas have linked him to the Buffalo Sabres.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday that "talks between Buffalo and St. Louis involving Robert Thomas are heating up."

Dreger's colleague, Chris Johnston, added the Sabres have been viewed as the dark horses to make some of the biggest noise ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Johnston also reported that Buffalo is possibly waving "the equivalent of multiple first-rounders in Robert Thomas talks."

Buffalo's pursuit of Thomas makes sense, considering the Sabres have been linked to Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson over the past two seasons. But with the Sabres even more competitive this year – sitting second in the Atlantic Division and looking to end the NHL's longest active playoff drought – it's good timing to be one of the front-runners for a 26-year-old star center.

Thomas ranks second on the Blues in points, registering 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 43 games. He had 81 points in 70 games last season and 86 points in 82 games before that.

The Sabres have all three of their first-round picks over the next three campaigns, as well as a respectable prospect pool to supply the Blues with what they're looking for in return. Their top prospects include forwards Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund, Isak Rosen and Anton Wahlberg, as well as defensemen Martin Strbak and Adam Kleber.

What's worth noting for Buffalo and the rest of the NHL chasing Thomas is that he has a full no-trade clause on his contract, according to PuckPedia. He carries an $8.125-million cap hit for this season and the next five.

With that, Thomas has not been asked to waive his no-trade clause, according to the Blues' beat reporter for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford.

Despite that, there is every reason to think those circumstances will change, especially given Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman's report from Saturday that it seems likely Thomas will be moved by the NHL's trade deadline.

Thomas has recently returned from a personal leave of absence and a lower-body injury. He made a statement in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Wild, recording a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win. The 2019 Stanley Cup champion also had a plus-three rating in his first game back since Jan. 10.

