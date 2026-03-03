Buffalo Sabres Could Go All-In By Trading For Blues' Robert Thomas, Insiders Say

Thomas ranks second on the Blues in points, registering 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 43 games. He had 81 points in 70 games last season and 86 points in 82 games before that.
The Sabres have all three of their first-round picks over the next three campaigns, as well as a respectable prospect pool to supply the Blues with what they're looking for in return. Their top prospects include forwards Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund, Isak Rosen and Anton Wahlberg, as well as defensemen Martin Strbak and Adam Kleber.
What's worth noting for Buffalo and the rest of the NHL chasing Thomas is that he has a full no-trade clause on his contract, according to PuckPedia. He carries an $8.125-million cap hit for this season and the next five.
Despite that, there is every reason to think those circumstances will change, especially given Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman's report from Saturday that it seems likely Thomas will be moved by the NHL's trade deadline.
Thomas has recently returned from a personal leave of absence and a lower-body injury. He made a statement in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Wild, recording a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win. The 2019 Stanley Cup champion also had a plus-three rating in his first game back since Jan. 10.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.