'Decent Chance' Blues Move Robert Thomas Ahead Of Trade Deadline, Per NHL Insider

Friday's NHL trade deadline is coming up fast, and some big names remain on the trade board. One of the biggest names to have floated around the rumor mill is St. Louis Blues star Robert Thomas.
In Sportsnet's 'Saturday Headlines' segment, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that centers have been a hot commodity, and Thomas is no exception to that.
The belief around Thomas' availability in the trade market was known, but as a 26-year-old center in the third year of an eight-year contract at an $8.125 million cap hit, some would infer that situation to be taken care of in the off-season.
However, according to Friedman, Blues GM Doug Armstrong could move Thomas ahead of this trade deadline. Even the NHL insider shared his shock on the matter.
"I think it actually could potentially happen (before Friday's deadline), and I have to say, I'm a bit surprised about that," Friedman said. "I think it's heated up around him a bit."
He further revealed that the Utah Mammoth are one of the teams in the hunt for Thomas' services. It wouldn't take much work for the Mammoth to acquire Thomas, as the team has nearly $25 million in current salary cap space, according to puckpedia.com.
Not to mention, Utah have an abundance of talented youngsters in its prospect pool to dabble into. The Blues are asking for an offer that blows them away for Thomas, and the Mammoth may just be able to match that with the likes of Tij Iginla, Cole Beaudoin, Caleb Desnoyers, and more.
Friedman said that there is a connection between Thomas and the Mammoth organization. Utah GM Bill Armstrong drafted the Aurora, Ont., native. Armstrong was the director of amateur scouting for the Blues when Thomas was selected 20th overall in 2017.
Thomas has featured in 44 games for St. Louis this season. However, he hasn't made an appearance since Jan. 10 and has been on the team's injured reserve list since Jan. 15 with a lower-body injury.
Furthermore, as he gets closer to returning to action, the center took a leave of absence on Wednesday to be present for a family matter. He returned to the team on Friday, and Friedman said he could play against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
Thomas has scored 11 goals and 33 points for the Blues this year, averaging 18:58 of ice time per game.
He's played a full 82-game season just once in his eight-year career, and that was in 2023-24, his best campaign yet. The former Stanley Cup champion scored 26 goals and 86 points that year.
