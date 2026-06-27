Buffalo Sabres Didn't Speak To Daxon Rudolph Until The Day They Drafted Him Fourth Overall

The Bowen Byram trade and an interview Friday morning led to the Buffalo Sabres making Daxon Rudolph the first defenseman taken off the NHL draft board in front of a home crowd.
BUFFALO – What a difference a day makes. Before Friday, Daxon Rudolph hadn't even spoken with the Buffalo Sabres.
The franchise didn't interview him at the draft combine, but after the shocking trade that sent blueliner Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks this week, the Sabres suddenly had a shot at Rudolph, having acquired the fourth overall pick in the 2026 draft.
"I spoke with them this morning," Rudolph said. "That was my interview with them, and I kind of realized it could be a possibility that I'd be selected (by Buffalo)."
Not only was Rudolph taken by the Sabres with that fourth pick, but he was the first defenseman off the board in a class that had a number of excellent options at that spot.
Alberts Smits went next to the Rangers; Carson Carels followed to Calgary; Chase Reid went seventh to Seattle, and Keaton Verhoeff was taken ninth by San Jose.
Heading into the draft, it was expected that those blueliners could go in any order, but it was interesting to see Rudolph as the champ in the end.
"The defense in this draft is very elite," he said. "I'm buddies with a lot of them so to be selected (fourth) is a good feeling and something I'll never forget."
In Rudolph, the Sabres are getting a blueliner with a lot of high-end elements and a player who ended his season on a high note, going on an absolute tear for Prince Albert in the WHL playoffs.
"He has elite puck-moving ability," said one NHL scout. "He's strong and relies on stick positioning to defend. It's hard to find right-shot defensemen who have the game he does at that age."
Next year, Rudolph will get a new challenge as he joins the defending NCAA champion Denver Pioneers.
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, the teen already has a pretty solid frame, but the college schedule will give him ample time in the weight room, while also pushing him against older, stronger competition. And if you weren't aware, the Pioneers have made a habit of going all the way, clinching three of the past five Frozen Four national titles.
Based on what he has already shown, Rudolph may not even need that much time with Denver. And when he joins the Sabres, he'll likely do so with a blueline corps that already features Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.
"I watched a lot of them this year and into the playoffs," Rudolph said. "The way those guys play the game is fun to watch, and they're all really talented players. I'm excited to join them."
The fact Buffalo is hosting the draft made it extra-special for the Canadian national. Naturally, he got a huge round of applause after hearing his name called by Buffalo Bills football legend Thurman Thomas.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to be selected by Buffalo in Buffalo," Rudolph said. "It means a lot – it was a really cool moment."
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